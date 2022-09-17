Exclusive: Ather Energy Aims To Produce 35,000 Units A Month With New Plant

Ather Energy has been one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, and the homegrown brand has been making strides in improving its products. In an exclusive conversation with carandbike's editor-in-chief, Siddharth Patankar, Ather Energy's CEO Tarun Mehta talked about Ather's production capacity, and said that with the upcoming facility, Ather will ramp up production to up to 35,000 units a month.

Also Read: Exclusive: Ather Energy Confident That It Will Be India's Largest Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturer In 2023

Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy, in a conversation with carandbike's editor-in-chief Siddharth Patankar.

Ather Energy produced about 2,500 units in July, and 6,500 units in August 2022 and Tarun Mehta said that the company is "in the trajectory of 10,000 unit sales" per month. Ather has brought down wait times for its electric scooters from 13 weeks to about 5 weeks. With production ramping up, Tarun Mehta also said that "By festive season we hope to deliver vehicles within a month of booking".

Also Read: Exclusive: Honda's First Electric Two-Wheeler Will Be An E-Moped; Launch In April 2023

Ather recently gave the 450X & 450 Plus an update, equipping it with a bigger battery.

“We fully utilise our current plant. This is supposed to do 9000 a month" Tarun Mehta said. “The new plant is right next door, it's a much larger capacity. With that we will unlock actually more than 35,000 units a month.” "You don't want to just figure out how to get 50,000 units a month. It's more than just ‘solve this next quarter’. You want to figure out how do I keep getting 50,000 units a month and scalar 100,000 units a month over the next two years."

Also Read: Ather Energy Looking To Set Up Third Manufacturing Plant in India

With its upcoming facility already set to be in place in a few month, Ather Energy is also looking to add a third production facility. With this, the Indian manufacturer aims to be the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India within a year.