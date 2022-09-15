Exclusive: Ather Energy Confident That It Will Be India's Largest Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturer In 2023

  • Home
Ather Energy's CEO Tarun Mehta - in a conversation with carandbike Editor-in-Chief Siddharth Patankar - said that he is confident that Ather will be India's number one electric two-wheeler manufacturer in volumes within a year.
Ather Energy has been one of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, and the homegrown brand has been making strides in improving its products. In an exclusive conversation with carandbike's editor-in-chief, Siddharth Patankar, Ather Energy's CEO Tarun Mehta shed light on why the manufacturer has rather limited products on offer, and what the company aims to offer in the future.

Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy, in a conversation with carandbike's editor-in-chief Siddharth Patankar.

Ather Energy currently produces about 2,500 units from its production facility, and Tarun Mehta said that the company is "in the trajectory of 10,000 unit sales" per month. With production soon ramping up, Tarun Mehta also said that "By festive season we hope to deliver vehicles within a month of booking". "Ather, in a year’s time, will be the largest EV manufacturer by volume", he added, as the manufacturer's upcoming second manufacturing facility will help it ramp up production to about 4 lakh units per year, which is over 33,000 units a month.

Ather recently gave the 450X & 450 Plus an update, equipping it with a bigger battery.

Ather Energy's strategy has been the opposite of 'Product Offensive', and the manufacturer currently has only 1 product on offer, in two variants - the Ather 450X & Ather 450 Plus - which differ with each other only in terms of specs. Addressing this, Tarun Mehta said, "We don’t want to increase our product portfolio at this point of time. We want to win the trust of consumers. We want to become the ‘for choice’ brand and product for consumers". He also said that the real reason behind the recent EV fires is because of the poor quality of products from other manufacturers.

"You will not see us launch many products", he added, " We believe in what we have and it has not even scratched the surface of the potential of the segment". Tarun also said that the company did in fact have bigger battery packs, but it chose not to launch them earlier in order to sort out supply chain issues.

