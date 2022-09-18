BMW Electric Cars Attract One-Year Waiting Period; More Units Allocated For India

BMW India was a bit late to join the fray in the EV segment, but it arrived with all guns blazing. Within six months the Bavarian brand introduced three electric models in the Indian market- the MINI Cooper SE Electric hatch, BMW i4 electric sedan and BMW iX SUV, and all three models have been sold out within a month. In fact, BMW is quite surprised with the market response all three models have garnered and the headquarter has allocated more units for the Indian market.

Speaking with Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike on the sidelines of the 62nd SIAM Convention, Vikram Pawah, President- BMW Group India said, "We are the only luxury car manufacturer in India to have three distinct electric products. We have got the MINI hatch, the i4 electric sedan and the big SUV in form of the iX, so people can choose. The demand has been fantastic. We had a simple plan like let's introduce this product and see what happens, but we're surprised. So we've got more allocations since our cars are sold out. Some of the products have waiting till next year."

Pawah also shared with carandbike that BMW India is headed to a record year growth in 2022. First eight months of the year in the car segment BMW and MINI brand together have grown by 51 per cent, while the motorcycle segment has grown by 48 per cent. BMW Group India also recorded its best-ever half-yearly sales selling 5,570 cars which is a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 65.4 per cent and 3,114 motorcycles in the January 2022 - June 2022 period.