BMW iX1 Electric SUV Sold Out For 2023
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
29-Sep-23 12:06 PM IST
Highlights
- Available only in a fully loaded M Sport xDrive30 variant
- Makes 308 bhp and 494 Nm with a WLTP-certified range of 440 km
- The 66.4 kWh battery pack supports a 11 kW AC charging and 130 kW DC fast charging
BMW India launched its electric SUV, the iX1, earlier this week, and now the German automaker has announced that the iX1 has been sold out for 2023. The SUV is available in a single fully loaded M Sport variant and in the xDrive30 spec and is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Also Read: All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh
Powering the iX1 is a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with a dual electric motor setup. The total output stands at 308 bhp and 494 Nm, and the electric SUV does the 0 to 100 kmph stint in 5.6 seconds (claimed). In terms of the range on offer, it has a WLTP-certified range of 440 km and supports up to 11 kW AC charging and 130 kW DC fast charging. BMW has also stated that owners will be offered with an 11 kW AC wall charger along with the vehicle, which will charge the iX1 in 6.3 hours, whereas using the 130 kW DC fast charger takes the iX1 29 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent.
The interiors of the iX1 are identical to the petrol-powered X1
In terms of design, the BMW iX1 is nearly identical to its petrol-powered sibling, and there is little to no difference between the two. The interior, too, is similar to the internal combustion powered BMW SUV, replete with the curved display housing a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.7-inch touchscreen.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular BMW Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-15248 second ago
New BMW X2 teases its illuminated grille and coupe-SUV shape
-15140 second ago
The new-generation KTM 390 Duke is a very impressive motorcycle as we found out on our first ride and here are 5 reasons why the new Duke should be in your garage.
-9286 second ago
The BMW iX1 was launched at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) arrives in India as a CBU unit
-3475 second ago
Based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo, the motorcycle will be limited to just 50 units worldwide
10 hours ago
More power, advanced tech, refined design and a lot more is what the new GS is all about
14 hours ago
For 2024, the Bentayga gets some significant additions to the features and options list as well as a new ‘A’ variant
15 hours ago
Both motorcycles receive notable styling changes and will be sold alongside the existing Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster.
15 hours ago
The BMW R nineT has been renamed as BMW R12 nineT, and the second model, the BMW R12, is expected to be a cruiser-styled variant.
18 hours ago
Nissan has announced that their product lineup in Europe will only consist of electric vehicles by 2030, the company has made this decision after observing the sale figures for EVs in Europe has increased from 5 per cent to 44 per cent over the past five years (2018 to 2022).
19 hours ago
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
-7075 second ago
The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV seems to have all the ingredients to be the do-it-all luxury electric vehicle. But is it though?
14 hours ago
For 2024, the Bentayga gets some significant additions to the features and options list as well as a new ‘A’ variant
18 hours ago
From new generation cars to facelifts, to companies entering new segments, however, the push for SUVs is quite evident. Right from Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki to even Ford, Hyundai have jumped on the SUV bandwagon with new cars or facelifts.
19 hours ago
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
20 hours ago
While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output