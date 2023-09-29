Login

BMW iX1 Electric SUV Sold Out For 2023

The BMW iX1 was launched at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) arrives in India as a CBU unit
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

29-Sep-23 12:06 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Available only in a fully loaded M Sport xDrive30 variant
  • Makes 308 bhp and 494 Nm with a WLTP-certified range of 440 km
  • The 66.4 kWh battery pack supports a 11 kW AC charging and 130 kW DC fast charging

BMW India launched its electric SUV, the iX1, earlier this week, and now the German automaker has announced that the iX1 has been sold out for 2023. The SUV is available in a single fully loaded M Sport variant and in the xDrive30 spec and is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

 

Also Read: All-Electric BMW iX1 Launched In India; Priced At Rs 66.90 Lakh

 

Powering the iX1 is a 66.4 kWh battery pack paired with a dual electric motor setup. The total output stands at 308 bhp and 494 Nm, and the electric SUV does the 0 to 100 kmph stint in 5.6 seconds (claimed). In terms of the range on offer, it has a WLTP-certified range of 440 km and supports up to 11 kW AC charging and 130 kW DC fast charging. BMW has also stated that owners will be offered with an 11 kW AC wall charger along with the vehicle, which will charge the iX1 in 6.3 hours, whereas using the 130 kW DC fast charger takes the iX1 29 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent.

The interiors of the iX1 are identical to the petrol-powered X1

 

In terms of design, the BMW iX1 is nearly identical to its petrol-powered sibling, and there is little to no difference between the two. The interior, too, is similar to the internal combustion powered BMW SUV, replete with the curved display housing a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and the 10.7-inch touchscreen.

