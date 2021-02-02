BMW Motorrad Will No Longer Participate At EICMA, Intermot

BMW Motorrad has announced that the company will move to digital events, organised virtually as well as privately hosted events to showcase new products. Last year, BMW Motorrad was one of the first brands to announce its withdrawal from the EICMA show in Milan, and the Intemot show in Cologne, two of the most well-known international motorcycle shows. And now, it seems the German brand has decided to extend the withdrawal from these trade shows, and will instead focus on its own live shows and virtual events going forward.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Pulls Out Of EICMA, Intermot 2020

BMW Motorrad will focus on digital events to showcase new products and technology, as well as private live events

"New live and digital formats will increasingly take place of traditional trade fair appearances at BMW Motorrad in future. In particular, this means that the traditional commitments at the two leading motorshows EICMA in Milan and Intermot in Cologne, which were previously organised centrally by BMW Motorrad, will no longer apply," BMW Motorrad's press announcement said.

This realignment of the communication strategy for new BMW Motorrad products and offers includes in-house BMW Motorrad and BMW Group formats as well as external formats - both live and digital - taking into account the respective defined requirements of the different target groups and media genres, the statement added.

Also Read: 2021 BMW Motorrad Days Will Be Held In Berlin

"Our strategic communication realignment in which we make use of increased live and digital formats will enable us to inspire even more people worldwide for BMW Motorrad products and offers in the future and to approach them in an optimally targeted manner," says Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.

Although the announcement virtually noted that BMW Motorrad will no longer participate at big shows like EICMA or Intermot, the press statement goes on to add that BMW Motorrad will continue to be present at regional motorcycle shows and will also be open to new formats to present its product range.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.