BMW R 18 Now Gets 'Options 719' Custom Accessory Pack

The BMW R 18 cruiser is a stunning motorcycle to begin with! In fact, it won the two-wheeler design award at the 2021 carandbike Awards. But now, BMW Motorrad recently introduced the R 18 with the Options 719 custom pack. For those who are wondering, '719' used to be an internal code at BMW Motorrad for high-quality and special equipment, decades ago. BMW says that the Options 719 custom pack will be on sale September 2021 onwards. The parts will be available for BMW R 18 and the R 18 Classic.

(The new Galaxy Dust Metallic couple with Titanium Silver 2 Metallic paint finish on the R 18 looks like a million bucks)

The Options 719 pack includes a new colour option which is Galaxy Dust Metallic combined with Titanium Silver 2 Metallic. BMW says the new paint finish has a unique flip-flop characteristic which sees it change shades under sunlight. Then, there is the new seat with integrated heating and different materials and finishes to choose from. BMW is also offering two alloy wheel options under the '719' custom pack which are aero and icon. These wheels are done in matt black and matt silver and have a six-spoke, contrast-cut design. These wheels are made of Aluminium, with milled filigree ribs.

(The R 18 continues to get the same 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine as before )

There is an aero package on offer as well, which includes cylinder head covers and intake snorkel covers on both sides. Both covers are made of brushed Aluminium, featuring old-school 'Streamliner' design from 1920s and 1930s.

(There are no details on pricing for the BMW R 18 Options 719 pack)

The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 1,802 cc boxer-twin, air-cooled & oil-cooled engine. The engine is capable of making 89.75 bhp at 4,750 rpm and developing a peak torque of 158 Nm at just 3,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a shaft drive. Additionally, reverse gear is available as an optional extra.

