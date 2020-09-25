New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW’s New R&D Facility FIZ Projekthaus Nord Is Now Operational 

The facility will be home to 4,800 vehicle developers, housed in two office complexes and a building for test benches.

Highlights

  • The BMW R&D facility is one the largest in Europe
  • All work around electric and gasoline powertriains is under one roof
  • BMW has already invested more than a billion Euros on the project
Tech News

BMW is doubling on technology with the operationalisation of its FIZ Projekthaus Nord R&D facility in Munich. It is an expansion of the Munich R&D facility which is now one of the largest R&D facilities in Europe. This facility is part of the FIZ Future program for which the automotive giant has already invested in excess of 1 billion Euros. 

"In the FIZ we are working on the future of automobiles every day of the week. This is where we develop the technologies that will shape tomorrow's mobility and ensure that our premium automobiles provide sustainable pleasure," said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. 

gnohn2qg

BMW has invested more than a billion Euros in the project

"With the FIZ Nord we are taking the next big step in our transformation process: We are setting up our research and development for the future. It's going to be digital, fully connected and more agile than ever before to bring the technologies of the future into series production. This will strengthen our role as a high-tech company and at the same time reinforce Germany's position as a research and development location,” he added. 

BMW specialists are now developing hardware and software for future BMW vehicles in the facility which has a floor area of 1,50,000 square metres. Compare that to Germany's famous Oktoberfest, this is half of that area. The facility has data processing capabilities with 20,000 servers and a capacity of 90 petabytes of storage. BMW says that the daily exchange of data in and out of the facility will be 115 terabytes which also doesn't include the data centre meant for autonomous vehicles. 

BMW is also bringing the workaround drivetrains under one roof — this will be true for both gasoline vehicles and EVs. 

rueam1uk

The facility is home to more than 4,800 vehicle developers

"Like no other brand, BMW stands for technical precision. The technological heart of the BMW Group beats in the FIZ, our most important R&D location. We are focusing our innovative strength and essential future competencies in the new FIZ Nord. A state-of-the-art tech campus with 100 test benches, 200 laboratories and connected working environments is being created. This is where our employees are developing the future,” said Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management for Development, for BMW. 

The facility will be home to 4,800 vehicle developers, housed in two office complexes and a building for test benches. 

