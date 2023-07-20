BMW's Regensburg Plant Achieves New Milestone Of Producing 10 Lakh Units Of The X1

BMW Group has achieved a significant production milestone in the 40-year history of the Regensburg plant in Germany. The one-millionth BMW X1 rolled off the Regensburg assembly line on July 19, 2023. The milestone vehicle is a BMW iX1 EV finished in an alpine white shade. The X1 is the smallest sports activity vehicle in the automaker's lineup, and it became the first fully electric model to be produced at the Regensburg plant in November 2022.

The BMW iX1 is a fully electric crossover that was unveiled over a year ago and serves as an alternative to the regular combustion-powered X1. It comes equipped with a 64.7 kWh battery, providing an impressive range of up to 438 km on a single charge. The SUV's two electric motors, one at each axle, enable it to be an all-wheel-drive vehicle with a combined power output of 309 bhp and 494 Nm of peak torque. These specifications allow the BMW iX1 to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

Also Read: BMW iX SUV Is BMW’s Best-Selling Electric Vehicle In India

"The BMW iX1 is proof that we can build highly attractive electric vehicles for the premium compact class at our plant in Regensburg. This is a very popular car with customers around the world," says Plant Director Carsten Regent. "To meet different market requirements worldwide, we rely as a company on technological diversity. Specifically, here in Regensburg, we have the flexibility to produce different types of the drive train for the BMW X1 on a single production line-models with a combustion engine and plug-in hybrid systems, as well as with a purely electric drive train."

BMW Group also has further expansion plans for the Regensburg plant. In March 2023, the company announced an investment of over 350 million euros in vehicle production in Regensburg by the end of the year. Additionally, they plan to introduce another fully-electric model, the BMW iX2, in Upper Palatinate for the high-volume compact class.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz, BMW Surge As Luxury Car Sales In India Cross 20,000 Units In H1 2023

The German automotive giant also mentioned that currently, the Regensburg plant is operating at full capacity, producing up to 1,000 units of various models like the BMW 1 Series, BMW X1, and BMW X2 every workday, destined for customers all over the world.