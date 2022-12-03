Bollywood Actor Amit Sadh Adds The New Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro Worth Rs. 20 Lakh To His Garage

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has added yet another Triumph Motorcycle to his ever-growing stable of motorcycles as the latest to join is the Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro worth Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). At present, the Kai Po Che actor has the Triumph Tiger 800 XRx, Ducati Scrambler, Ducati Hypermotard as well as the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro in his garage, and the latest flagship motorcycle from the British firm only extends his love for big, burly, high-performance adventure motorcycles. The ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ actor in fact took to his social media channel to announce the latest purchase, thanking Triumph Motorcycles India’s business head, Shoeb Farooq.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 1200 vs BMW R 1250 GS vs Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Ducati Multistrada V4: Price Comparison

The Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro is powered by a 1,160cc BS6 engine that produces 148 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. Triumph Tiger 1200 has an anti-lock braking system and front and rear disc brakes. It weighs roughly 261 kg and has a 30-litre fuel tank. Triumph Motorcycle had recently updated the Triumph Tiger 1200 for 2022 with a new engine, new bodywork, new technology, and even new naming conventions. In fact, it is 5.5 kg lighter than the previous model.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 1200 Vs Triumph Tiger 900: How Different Are They?

Because of the nature of its use, the Rally model receives greater travel and rides on 21/18 tubeless spoked wheels with Metzeler Karoo street tyres. The Michelin Anakee wild tyre is available for more extreme use. The ADV also has innovative technology such as a radar system for blind-spot recognition and lane assist. Other electronics include an IMU, traction control, ABS, riding modes, and an electronic suspension system.

The Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Pro features a new TFT display with a Bluetooth connection. The bike is fitted with Brembo Stylema callipers and twin 320 mm discs up front.