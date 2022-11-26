Bollywood Actor Ram Kapoor & Wife Gautami Kapoor Bring Home A Ferrari Portofino M Sportscar Worth Over Rs. 3.5 Crore

One of the bigger names in Indian television, Ram Kapoor is known for being a petrolhead as much as for his acting chops. The actor is most famous for his role in Hindi TV show ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hein’ amongst many other roles on TV and in cinema. Ram Kapoor already has quite the collection when it comes to cars and motorcycles, and he has recently added a Ferrari Portofino M to his garage. His brand new Ferrari comes finished in the Rosso Corsa paint shade, and reportedly has all the optional extras added to it. It also gets Alcantara Cuoio interior, and a convertible hard top roof. The Ferrari Portofino was launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 3.5 crore, but with most of the optional extras ticked on this one, it surely must be worth more than that.

Ram Kapoor's Ferrari Portofino M also has a convertible hard top roof.

The actor also added a Porsche 911 Carrera S to his garage last year, and he also owned the older Porsche 911 Cabriolet in the past. He also has the Mercedes-AMG G63 - which he arrived to the Ferrari showroom in to take the delivery of his brand new sports car - and also a BMW X5 among others. His motorcycle collection includes the hot BMW R 18 , Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse, BMW K 1600 B , among others.

The Ferrari Portofino M was the first car launched by the Italian outfit post its factory shutdown due to Covid lockdowns. The ‘M’ in the Portofino M stands for ‘Modificata' or modification, and it signifies that this car gets several changes over the standard Ferrari Portofino. For starters, it gets a new dual-clutch transmission which is an 8-speed unit, and is 20 per cent smaller than the one on the Portofino. The car also boasts of Variable Boost Management, a control software developed by Ferrari that adjusts torque delivery to suit the gear selected. The result is increasingly powerful pick-up as revs rise, whilst optimising fuel consumption. It gets the same 3.9-litre turbocharged V8 as the 488 Pista, and it puts out 620 CV (604 bhp) - which is 20 CV more than the Portofino. The car can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.45 seconds, with 200 kmph coming in at under 10 seconds.