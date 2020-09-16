Ferrari Reveals The Portofino M

Ferrari has unveiled its latest model, the Portofino M. The M stands for ‘Modificata' or modification. So there are some brand new components and technology on the car. To begin with it's the engine and it's derived from the V8 family. So, it's the same engine as the one on the 488 Pista – the 3.9-litre V8 and in the Portofino it puts out 620 horses. Ferrari, of course says that the engine offers the power of a turbo engine but the emotion of a naturally aspirated one. Then there's a new dual clutch transmission which is an 8-speed unit and 20 per cent smaller than the one on the Portofino. It allows to push 35% more torque to the wheels and it has allowed Ferrari to lower the weight as also the centre of gravity. The software for the gearbox has been developed in house and hence that has helped it make a gearbox that's extremely responsive.

Like all the other turbo cars in the range and in line with the 'zero turbo lag' concept, the Ferrari Portofino M delivers instantaneous throttle response throughout the rev range. The car boasts of Variable Boost Management, a control software developed by Ferrari that adjusts torque delivery to suit the gear selected. The result is increasingly powerful pick-up as revs rise, whilst optimising fuel consumption.

The Portofino gets an 8-speed dual clutch transmission

The Portofino M sports the vehicle dynamics control system known as Side Slip Control (SSC), which incorporates an algorithm that delivers an estimate in real time of the side slip angle to all the various on-board control systems. The SSC coordinates all the vehicle dynamics interventions as the systems are all integrated using shared data.

Now in its sixth generation, the SSC integrates the E-Dif, F1-TCS, SCM-E Frs and the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (FDE) control systems. The FDE is a lateral dynamics control system that uses Ferrari software to adjust the hydraulic brake pressure at the callipers on all Your wheels. On the Ferrari Portofino M, it is available only when the Manettino is in Race mode. The FDE is designed to maI‹e the car's lateral dynamics more predictable both through and exiting corners by ensuring the steering wheel and throttle are more intuitive for the driver to use. That said, the FDE is not a stability control system and flanI‹s rather than replaces the traditional VDC and stability control system (ESC).

At the rear, the new exhaust system has allowed the removal of the silencer assembly

Another noteworthy factor is the more modulable brake pedal pressure which, when combined with a reduction in pedal travel of around 10%, delivers more precise, instantaneous responsiveness to inputs during braking.

The fact that the Portofino M's performance is more powerful than the Portofino, the designers at Ferrari had to make targeted adjustments to highlight the model's characteristics. The wraparound front bumpers look imposing and the sculptural air intakes give the front a very aggressive look.

The resulting improvement in aerodynamic performance is underscored by a slash on the front bumper that flows into the design of the flanks, adding visual harmony to the side view of the car.

Thus, the signature Portofino side scallop finds its visual counterpart on the Ferrari Portofino M's front bumper, which has been sculpted to accentuate the car's dynamic profile. The new grille features aluminium slats with contrasting flaceted tips.

A central horizontal aluminium blade divides the instrument panel, air conditioning vents and passenger display into separate areas in the upper section.

At the rear, the new exhaust system has allowed the removal of the silencer assembly, making the Ferrari Portofino M's tail more compact. The result is that the rear bumpers are now more streamlined and sculptural. The rear diffuser has been completely redesigned and is now separate to the bumpers.

The cabin is more or less similar to the Portofino. A central horizontal aluminium blade divides the instrument panel, air conditioning vents and passenger display into separate areas in the upper section. The other control functions are located in the scooped section below, with a 10.25-inch touchscreen at the centre.

The infotainment system functions are controlled via the touchscreen located at the centre of the dash within easy reach of both driver and passenger. Both Apple Car Play and Android Auto are also available.

