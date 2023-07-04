Brabus Unveils Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 Adventure and Superblack Builds

Brabus, the renowned German car tuner have recently unveiled a $1.5 million package that includes a limited-edition watch, a modified G63 4x4 Squared, and a super boat capable of producing 900 horsepower. However, their focus has now shifted to the Mercedes-AMG G63, resulting in the creation of two builds: the XLP 800 6x6 Adventure and the XLP 900 6x6 Superblack. These vehicles feature a pickup truck body with six driving wheels and punch out over 800 horsepower.



Brabus has extended the frames of these trucks to accommodate the three-axle configuration and loading ramp. In addition, the highly modified trucks have been raised to boast a ground clearance of 18.6 inches. The XLP 800 6x6 Adventure sports various enhancements, such as Brabus' carbon powerdome on the hood, carbon wind deflector, and adventure roof rack. It rides on 22-inch Brabus monoblock Z/HD wheels, supported by an independent suspension system for all three axles. Inside, the truck features black leather and Dinamica micro leather upholstery.

Powering the XLP 800 6x6 Adventure is a 4.0-litre V8 engine equipped with two Brabus turbochargers, generating 789 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque. Brabus claims this truck can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the XLP 900 6x6 Superblack boasts a larger 4.5-litre V8 engine with two turbochargers, delivering 887 bhp and 1344Nm of torque (electronically limited). With a zero to 100 kmph acceleration time of 5.2 seconds.

As a nod to its founding year in 1977, Brabus has incorporated the "Heritage" brand pattern into the centre console, sun visors, and back pockets of the front seats. Both the XLP 800 6x6 Adventure and the XLP 900 6x6 Superblack are priced at 1.1 million euros (Rs 9.8 Crore) and 1.18 million euros (Rs 10.7 Crore), respectively.