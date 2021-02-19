Brixton Crossfire 125 Revealed In Design Filings

Austrian motorcycle brand Brixton Motorcycles is getting ready to release a new 125 cc motorcycle, called the Brixton Crossfire 125. The bike was shown as a concept at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, and now latest design filings show that the Crossfire 125 will make it to production in the second half of 2021. The Crossfire 125 is the brand's first 125 cc model, with a liquid-cooled engine, and the DOHC mill puts out a modest 15 bhp. Like its bigger twin-cylinder sibling, the Crossfire 500, the 125 also has the distinctive 'X' on the sides of the fuel tank.

The design filings reveal LED lights, USD forks, and aluminium swingarm

There are some minor changes from the concept showcased at the EICMA show. The front disc brake looks to be bigger, and the rear sprocket is smaller. Pillion pegs have been added, as are bar-end mirrors, along with swingarm-mounted licence plate bracket which also mounts the turn indicators. Apart from those changes, the USD forks, LED lights and aluminium swingarm are retained. The company plans to release price and specs closer to the on-sale date. The neo-retro 125 cc bike will take on the likes of the made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 125.

The Austrian firm's Crossfire models are designed in Europe, and manufactured in China, to keep costs low

Brixton is part of Austrian distribution group KSR, which set up its own design facility in 2019, but the bikes are manufactured in China to keep costs down. The Crossfire 500 is the first model to be designed in Europe and made in China, and the Crossfire 125 will attempt to woo European riders in the entry-level segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.