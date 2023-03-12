  • Home
Buell Motorcycle Reveals 1190 SuperTouring

The bike is powered by a 1,190cc ET-V2 engine that produces 185 bhp at 10,600 rpm along with 138 Nm of torque at 8200 rpm
  • The bike is essentially a sports tourer but can also double as a track bike
  • Several parts of the bike have been built using carbon fibre
  • The 1190 SuperTouring will cost $21,995 when it goes into production

American motorcycle brand, Buell, has taken the wraps off its 1190 SuperTouring which was first teased a year ago. The bike has been described by the brand as an adaptive motorcycle which is essentially a sports tourer but can also double as a track bike. The bike was designed in collaboration with designer J Ruiter who has previously designed many concept motorcycles. 

Updates made to the motorcycle include a new modular front faring with headlamp assembly, higher handlebars, foot-forward controls, and a new seat and bags. The bike also has several parts built using carbon fibre and features a fuel-in-frame chassis. The bike will only go into production by 2025 as the company states that it will currently focus on feedback from potential customers after the bike has been showcased.

The bike is powered by a 1,190 cc ET-V2 engine that produces 185 bhp at 10,600 rpm along with 138 Nm of torque at 8200 rpm. The V twin engine features a 106 mm bore and 67.5 mm stroke along with a compression ratio of 13.4:1. "The ST provided a great opportunity for us to hear and engage with our fanbase," said Jacob Stark, Buell’s Engineering Specialist. "It led to exploring new ideas, experimenting, and using the ST platform to stretch our comfort zone."

Hero Motocorp had at point invested money in Buell Motorcycle after its separation with Honda in the Indian market. It is unclear if they still hold stake in the company or not. The 1190 SuperTouring will be available at a price tag of $21,995 in the American market when it launches. Pre-order reservations for the bike are already open at $25. 

