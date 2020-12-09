New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes

The Bugatti Bolide is the new hypercar from the French supercar maker's stable that weighs almost half when compared to the Chiron and is faster.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Bugatti Bolide can clock triple digit speeds in 2.17 seconds while 0-500 kmph comes in 20.16 sec. expand View Photos
The Bugatti Bolide can clock triple digit speeds in 2.17 seconds while 0-500 kmph comes in 20.16 sec.

Highlights

  • The Bugatti Bolide can clock triple digit speeds in just 2.17 seconds
  • It can do a 0-500 kmph sprint in just 20.16 seconds
  • The hypercar has a power-to-weight ratio of 1,471 bhp/tonne

Bugatti got us intrigued when it dropped the teaser of the Bolide earlier this year. Now it was easy to figure that the new model won't look distinctly different from the Chiron in terms of its stance and overall silhouette. That said, hardly did we imagine it would look this stunning! Apart from that, the Bolide is a different animal altogether, one that is much more aggressive. Just to give you an idea, Bugatti says it will lap Le Mans in 3 minutes 7.1 seconds and can do the same at the Nurburgring circuit in just 5 minutes 23.1 seconds. Now that's seriously fast and gives the Bolide the credentials to challenge some of the record holding models at Nordschleife. However, the company is yet to officially test the Bolide at the track.

Also Read: Bugatti Bolide Track-Only Hypercar Revealed

ll9uavj8

The Bugatti the Bolide tips the scales at just 1,240 kg.

So as of now these are just simulated figures. But Bugatti is making that tall claim because the Bolide is much more performance oriented than the Chiron, courtesy to some major modifications in its underpinnings. For starters, the Chiron's platform has been modified with more carbon fibre and titanium in a bid to shed weight without compromising on its rigidity. So the Bolide tips the scales at just 1240 kg which is almost half of the Chiron's weight. That goes hugely in favour of its performance and power to weight ratio of 0.67 kg per horsepower. Then Bugatti has also worked on the aerodynamics of its top hat and says that it generates the same kind of downforce as to Formula One (F1) cars.

Also Read: Bugatti's Iconic Type 35 Replica Toy Car- The Bugatti Baby 2 - Hits Showrooms In Europe

Newsbeep
m3af81b

On the inside it gets hardcore racing seats and steering wheel.

The massive 8.0-litre, W16 mill in the Bugatti Bolide churns out 1800 bhp and a whopping 1850 Nm of peak torque, thanks to all the changes made to the engine including new turbochargers and a racing tune for 110-octane racing fuel among others. Now those figures translate into a lightening quick 2.17 seconds record time for a 0-100 kmph sprint while the 0-200 kmph speed is clocked in just 4.36 seconds. 0-300 kmph takes 7.37 seconds and 0-400 kmph possible in 12.08 seconds. And we are not done yet. There is a time for 0-500 kmph as well and that is 20.16 seconds.

Also Read: Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Showcased In Europe

9hm5cni8

The Bugatti Bolide has a power to weight ratio of 0.67 kg per horsepower.

0 Comments

Such a massive and performance tuned engine also needs effective cooling for optimum performance. The Bugatti Bolide has air-to-air intercooling with water pre-cooling for optimal performance on the racetrack. The inflow takes place from the front via one internal and one external air duct on each side of the vehicle. The two water coolers, which are arranged in front of the front axle, provide a more effective radiator system in terms of flow than is customary even in Formula 1. Three air-cooled oil coolers for engine, transmission, and differential with water pre-cooling reduce the temperature even on demanding race laps. Newly developed and hybrid carbon titanium turbofan radial compressors ventilate and cool the high-performance racing brake system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition Unveiled In The US
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
John Giannandrea To Head Apple's Self-Driving Division
John Giannandrea To Head Apple's Self-Driving Division
Revolt Intellicorp Increases Prices Of RV 400, RV 300 Electric Motorcycles
Revolt Intellicorp Increases Prices Of RV 400, RV 300 Electric Motorcycles
Skoda Rapid Achieves Nearly 12 Per Cent Market Share In The Compact Sedan Segment: Zac Hollis
Skoda Rapid Achieves Nearly 12 Per Cent Market Share In The Compact Sedan Segment: Zac Hollis
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
BS6 Datsun Cars Year-End Benefits: Discounts Of Up To Rs. 51,000 Announced For December
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
Ford Ranger Pick-Up Truck With Raptor-Style Body Kit Spotted In India
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
Tata Nexon EV Subscription Offer Now Starts From Rs. 29,500 Per Month
F1: Haas Condemns Nikita Mazepin's
F1: Haas Condemns Nikita Mazepin's "Abhorrent" Instagram Video
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Maruti Suzuki Announces Online Car Financing Platform For Nexa Customers
Husqvarna Norden 901 Spied Testing In Europe
Husqvarna Norden 901 Spied Testing In Europe
Smartron Unveils tbike One Pro Electric Bike
Smartron Unveils tbike One Pro Electric Bike
John Giannandrea To Head Apple's Self-Driving Division
John Giannandrea To Head Apple's Self-Driving Division
2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition Unveiled In The US
2021 Mini Countryman Boardwalk Edition Unveiled In The US
Revolt Intellicorp Increases Prices Of RV 400, RV 300 Electric Motorcycles
Revolt Intellicorp Increases Prices Of RV 400, RV 300 Electric Motorcycles
India's First New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Been Spotted In The Country
India's First New-Gen Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Been Spotted In The Country
2021 Nissan Kicks Makes Global Debut
2021 Nissan Kicks Makes Global Debut
Bosch Plans To Start Full-Scale Production Of Stationary Fuel Cell In 2024
Bosch Plans To Start Full-Scale Production Of Stationary Fuel Cell In 2024
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Revolt Intellicorp Increases Prices Of RV 400, RV 300 Electric Motorcycles
Revolt Intellicorp Increases Prices Of RV 400, RV 300 Electric Motorcycles

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Vespa Electric Scooter To Be Introduced In India
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Skoda To Have 130 Touchpoints In India By June 2021
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Tata Motors Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On Its BS6-Compliant Cars
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities