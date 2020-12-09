Bugatti Claims That The Bolide Hypercar Can Lap The Nurburgring Circuit In Just 5.23 Minutes

Bugatti got us intrigued when it dropped the teaser of the Bolide earlier this year. Now it was easy to figure that the new model won't look distinctly different from the Chiron in terms of its stance and overall silhouette. That said, hardly did we imagine it would look this stunning! Apart from that, the Bolide is a different animal altogether, one that is much more aggressive. Just to give you an idea, Bugatti says it will lap Le Mans in 3 minutes 7.1 seconds and can do the same at the Nurburgring circuit in just 5 minutes 23.1 seconds. Now that's seriously fast and gives the Bolide the credentials to challenge some of the record holding models at Nordschleife. However, the company is yet to officially test the Bolide at the track.

Also Read: Bugatti Bolide Track-Only Hypercar Revealed

The Bugatti the Bolide tips the scales at just 1,240 kg.

So as of now these are just simulated figures. But Bugatti is making that tall claim because the Bolide is much more performance oriented than the Chiron, courtesy to some major modifications in its underpinnings. For starters, the Chiron's platform has been modified with more carbon fibre and titanium in a bid to shed weight without compromising on its rigidity. So the Bolide tips the scales at just 1240 kg which is almost half of the Chiron's weight. That goes hugely in favour of its performance and power to weight ratio of 0.67 kg per horsepower. Then Bugatti has also worked on the aerodynamics of its top hat and says that it generates the same kind of downforce as to Formula One (F1) cars.

Also Read: Bugatti's Iconic Type 35 Replica Toy Car- The Bugatti Baby 2 - Hits Showrooms In Europe

On the inside it gets hardcore racing seats and steering wheel.

The massive 8.0-litre, W16 mill in the Bugatti Bolide churns out 1800 bhp and a whopping 1850 Nm of peak torque, thanks to all the changes made to the engine including new turbochargers and a racing tune for 110-octane racing fuel among others. Now those figures translate into a lightening quick 2.17 seconds record time for a 0-100 kmph sprint while the 0-200 kmph speed is clocked in just 4.36 seconds. 0-300 kmph takes 7.37 seconds and 0-400 kmph possible in 12.08 seconds. And we are not done yet. There is a time for 0-500 kmph as well and that is 20.16 seconds.

Also Read: Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Showcased In Europe

The Bugatti Bolide has a power to weight ratio of 0.67 kg per horsepower.

Such a massive and performance tuned engine also needs effective cooling for optimum performance. The Bugatti Bolide has air-to-air intercooling with water pre-cooling for optimal performance on the racetrack. The inflow takes place from the front via one internal and one external air duct on each side of the vehicle. The two water coolers, which are arranged in front of the front axle, provide a more effective radiator system in terms of flow than is customary even in Formula 1. Three air-cooled oil coolers for engine, transmission, and differential with water pre-cooling reduce the temperature even on demanding race laps. Newly developed and hybrid carbon titanium turbofan radial compressors ventilate and cool the high-performance racing brake system.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.