Login

Bugatti’s Bolide Hypercar Is Equipped With Brembo's Largest Ever Carbon Brakes

The Brembo brake system's rotors measure 388.62 mm in diameter both at the front and rear wheels
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bugatti's latest hypercar, the Bolide, features Brembo's largest-ever carbon brakes.
  • The hypercar weighs 1451 kg and makes 1801 bhp.
  • The Bolide is limited to 40 units with a price tag of approximately $4 million each.

Bugatti's latest hypercar marvel, the Bolide, is not just about raw power; it's also about harnessing that power safely. With a staggering 1,801 bhp under its hood, the Bolide demands a braking system that matches its extreme performance. That's where Brembo comes in, providing the largest-ever carbon brakes for the Bolide, the rotors of which measure a substantial 388.62 mm in diameter.

 

Also Read: Pagani Unveils Huayra R Evo: An Open-Top, Track-Only V12 Hypercar

 

Crafted by Brembo's Performance Division, they feature eight-piston callipers at the front and six-piston units at the back, meticulously engineered from nickel-coated aluminium to ensure maximum strength and durability. These callipers expertly grip massive carbon discs, providing the Bolide with the stopping power it needs to reign in its incredible speed.

Bugatti's recent wet-weather testing of the Bolide at Imola underscores the car's extraordinary capabilities. Despite weighing 1451 kg and boasting an astonishing 1,801 bhp, the Bolide's Brembo brakes deliver consistent performance even in adverse conditions, ensuring safety and control for the lucky few who will have the opportunity to own one of the limited 40 units, each commanding a hefty price tag of approximately $4 million.

 

Also Read: Ferrari To Launch Three New Models In 2024

 

The Bolide's brake system, developed in collaboration with Brembo, represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and lightweight construction. The carbon discs, each weighing just 3.2 kg, provide exceptional thermal conductivity for superior heat dissipation during intense braking scenarios.

 

While the Bolide is not intended for racing, its performance capabilities are nothing short of astounding. Bugatti's simulations suggest that it can achieve lap times at Le Mans that surpass those of current top-flight Hypercars, and it's poised to challenge the outright lap record at the Nurburgring.

 

 

# Bugatti# Bugatti Bolide# Bugatti Bolide hypercar# hypercars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ritz
  • 49,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.5 Lakh
₹ 5,599/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.0
2019 Hyundai Creta
  • 55,550 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Kwid, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
8.4
2017 Renault Kwid
  • 26,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.95 Lakh
₹ 6,607/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hydrogen-Powered Honda CR-V e:FCEV Unveiled; Has A Range Of Up To 434 KM
Hydrogen-Powered Honda CR-V e:FCEV Unveiled; Has A Range Of Up To 434 KM
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

17 minutes ago

The CR-V e:FCEV has a pair of hydrogen tanks situated under the backseat; also present is a 17.7 kWh battery in the floor.

First Two-Tone Bentley Bentayga EWB By Mulliner Revealed
First Two-Tone Bentley Bentayga EWB By Mulliner Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The unique Bentley Bentayga EWB is the brand’s first dual tone Bentayga and pushed the marquee to bring forward its launch of dual-tone colours for the SUV.

Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied On Test
Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied On Test
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Powered by the Himalayan’s Sherpa 450cc mill, the new Roadster 450 will take on the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440 and KTM 390 Duke

Maserati Fuoriserie Unveils One-Off MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte”
Maserati Fuoriserie Unveils One-Off MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte”
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” turns the mid-engine sportscar into a work of art featuring a unique geometric pattern livery.

BMW, Rolls Royce Recall Over 79,000 Cars In The USA Due To Brake System Malfunction
BMW, Rolls Royce Recall Over 79,000 Cars In The USA Due To Brake System Malfunction
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Models affected include the BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, i7, X1, X5, X6, X7, XM and the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Qualifies For PLI Scheme For Automotive Tech
Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Qualifies For PLI Scheme For Automotive Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Toyota has received certification for its e-Drive EV transaxle that forms a part of the drive system of hybrid, all-electric and fuel-cell electirc vehicles.

Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open
Hyundai Creta N Line Previewed In Official Images Ahead Of March 11 Launch; Bookings Open
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades

Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe
Jeep Avenger To Get New 4xe Variant In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
Upcoming SUVs In 2024: Mahindra Thar 5-Door, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta N Line And More
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Carmakers will be doubling down on SUV launches to cater to the rising demand

Apple Bins Driverless Car Project: Report
Apple Bins Driverless Car Project: Report
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '57 One of One' Revealed; Pays Homage To The Type 57 SC Atlantic
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport '57 One of One' Revealed; Pays Homage To The Type 57 SC Atlantic
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The one-off creation is mechanically identical to the standard Chiron Super Sport but features elements inspired by the Type 57 SC Atlantic such as the bespoke paint finish and chrome grille.

Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
Bugatti Unveils Special Chiron Pur Sport Grand Prix Model
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 months ago

This example is finished in Blanc white paint with red elements featured all over the model.

Bugatti And Adidas Create Limited-Edition Football Boots
Bugatti And Adidas Create Limited-Edition Football Boots
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Bugatti and Adidas joined forces to create 99 limited-edition football boots, the Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti.

Bugatti Presents Mistral In Gold Hue At This Year’s Quail Motorsport Gathering
Bugatti Presents Mistral In Gold Hue At This Year’s Quail Motorsport Gathering
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 months ago

It is the last model by Bugatti to be powered by a quad-turbo engine.

Bugatti Unveils One-Off Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era’
Bugatti Unveils One-Off Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era’
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 months ago

On the other side, 19 sketches chronicle Bugatti's rebirth and sustained success since 1987

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Bugatti’s Bolide Hypercar Is Equipped With Brembo's Largest Ever Carbon Brakes
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved