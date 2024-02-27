Bugatti’s Bolide Hypercar Is Equipped With Brembo's Largest Ever Carbon Brakes

Bugatti's latest hypercar marvel, the Bolide, is not just about raw power; it's also about harnessing that power safely. With a staggering 1,801 bhp under its hood, the Bolide demands a braking system that matches its extreme performance. That's where Brembo comes in, providing the largest-ever carbon brakes for the Bolide, the rotors of which measure a substantial 388.62 mm in diameter.

Crafted by Brembo's Performance Division, they feature eight-piston callipers at the front and six-piston units at the back, meticulously engineered from nickel-coated aluminium to ensure maximum strength and durability. These callipers expertly grip massive carbon discs, providing the Bolide with the stopping power it needs to reign in its incredible speed.

Bugatti's recent wet-weather testing of the Bolide at Imola underscores the car's extraordinary capabilities. Despite weighing 1451 kg and boasting an astonishing 1,801 bhp, the Bolide's Brembo brakes deliver consistent performance even in adverse conditions, ensuring safety and control for the lucky few who will have the opportunity to own one of the limited 40 units, each commanding a hefty price tag of approximately $4 million.

The Bolide's brake system, developed in collaboration with Brembo, represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and lightweight construction. The carbon discs, each weighing just 3.2 kg, provide exceptional thermal conductivity for superior heat dissipation during intense braking scenarios.

While the Bolide is not intended for racing, its performance capabilities are nothing short of astounding. Bugatti's simulations suggest that it can achieve lap times at Le Mans that surpass those of current top-flight Hypercars, and it's poised to challenge the outright lap record at the Nurburgring.