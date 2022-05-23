Bugatti Bolide Wins Design Award At 2022 Concorso D'Eleganza Villa D'Este

While it may have made its debut back in 2020, the Bugatti Bolide is still capable of turning heads. Bugatti brought its prototype track-only hypercar to the 2022 Concorso D'Eleganza Villa D'Este where it won the Design Award in the prototype and concept car category. Bugatti's mad track car uses the familiar 8.0-litre W16 engine though Bugatti has dialled up the engine to develop even more power while the company went out of its way to also make the Bolide as light as possible. The result is that the Bolide weighs in at just 1,240 kg (dry weight) with the W16 belting out an enormous 1,825 bhp and 1,850 Nm of peak torque.

Bugatti achieved these power figures by giving the W16 a notable overhaul over its road-going models. The intakes and exhausts were de-throttled, it received new turbochargers, a redesigned dry-sump lubrication system and a new cooling system to handle the heat generated by the upgraded engine. To save weight, the Bolide is built on a carbon-fibre monocoque developed around the drivetrain with a majority of the car's bodywork featuring carbon fibre or aeronautical steel.

The Bolide won the Design Award in the Concept Car and Prototype class at the 2022 Villa d'Este.

As you'd expect those big numbers are backed by some remarkable acceleration figures. Bugatti claims 0-100 kph is done in 2.17 seconds, 0-200 kmph comes in 4.36 seconds, 0-300 kmph takes all of 7.37 seconds and 0-400 kmph is possible in 12.08 seconds. The carmaker even has a claimed 0-500 kmph time of 20.16 seconds for the Bolide.

The Bolide's design is inspired by Le Mans prototypes with its low and wide stance and prominent vents, rear spoiler, fin and diffuser. Bugatti claims the car's aero elements develop up to 2,600 kg of downforce at 320 kmph.

A privately owned Bugatti Type 57S Vanvooren Cabriolet won the “Best Of Show” and Class A “The Golden Age of Elegance: The Art Deco Era of Motor Car Design” awards.

While the Bolide took home the design award in the concept car category, two additional privately-owned Bugattis also took home awards at the event. A Bugatti Type 57S Vanvooren Cabriolet won the “Best Of Show” and Class A “The Golden Age of Elegance: The Art Deco Era of Motor Car Design” while a Type 59 Sports also competing Class A won the FIVA Trophy for the best-preserved car.

