Bugatti Expands Headquarters For Future Hypercar Development

Bugatti, the renowned French automaker, has revealed plans to expand its headquarters in Molsheim, France, as it prepares for the next phase beyond the Chiron era. The expansion project is a significant part of Bugatti's investment program, aimed at facilitating the development of new models.

The forthcoming expansion will involve the construction of a new building adjacent to the existing Atelier, where the Bugatti Chiron is currently assembled. This new facility will span two stories and cover an area of approximately 22,819 square feet. The construction is slated to commence in the latter part of 2024. Additionally, this facility will serve as the production hub for the Bolide and W16 Mistral, as well as the future hypercar that will incorporate electrification, as confirmed by Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac.

"The addition of this new facility at our home in Molsheim will be timed perfectly with the expansion of the brand and product range, showcasing the strength of Bugatti as we head into an exciting future," remarked Bugatti President Christophe Piochon.

While details regarding the upcoming hypercar are scarce, Rimac affirmed that it will be a completely new hybrid model, with no parts carried over from any previous cars. Furthermore, Rimac disclosed that Bugatti will produce one more combustion engine, while the electric component of the hypercar will be supplied by Rimac.

Bugatti has also initiated a recruitment campaign to attract fresh talent, signalling growth in various departments such as quality control, planning, logistics, and production. By the end of 2027, the automaker anticipates a 50% increase in its current workforce.

Following the Bugatti-Rimac joint venture, Rimac has also commenced the construction of its new global headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia. The Rimac Campus, with an estimated cost of $218 million, is set to become a substantial R&D and production facility in Europe when it is completed this year.



