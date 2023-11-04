Bugatti And Adidas Create Limited-Edition Football Boots

Automaker Bugatti has partnered with sportswear giant Adidas to produce a unique line of soccer cleats, named the Adidas X Crazyfast Bugatti. Only 99 pairs of these limited-edition football boots will be manufactured. They will be revealed on the field this November by AC Milan left-winger Rafael Leao and Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, the 2022 Ballon D'Or winner. This collaboration is notable for its meticulous engineering and design.

Also Read: Bugatti Unveils One-Off Chiron Super Sport 'Golden Era’

The Adidas X Crazyfast shoe served as the foundation for this partnership, featuring Speedframe sole plate technology and Aerocage innovation. This engineering enables wearers to exhibit speed and agility, similar to Bugatti's hypercars. The limited-edition football boots incorporate Bugatti's "form follows function" philosophy into their design. They adopt Bugatti's iconic black and blue colorway, resembling the Chiron Pur Sport, while also featuring carbon fiber elements to pay homage to the brand's use of this material. The shoes are adorned with phrases like "Create the Incomparable," and "Impossible is nothing". The initials "EB" for Ettore Bugatti appear on the shoes alongside Adidas' iconic three stripes.

Also Read: Bugatti Presents Mistral In Gold Hue At This Year’s Quail Motorsport Gathering

These exclusive football boots will be auctioned on Adidas' Collect Web 3 platform from November 8-11, and starting from November 13, buyers will receive a digital shoebox that can be redeemed for both a physical pair and an NFT pair of the shoes. The only accepted payment method for these shoes is cryptocurrency, with a minimum bid of 0.2 Ether, equivalent to approximately Rs 30,000 at current exchange rates. Users who prefer traditional currency can use MoonPay in the auction.