Bugatti Presents Mistral In Gold Hue At This Year’s Quail Motorsport Gathering

It is the last model by Bugatti to be powered by a quad-turbo engine.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

15-Aug-23 04:06 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Finished in a gold shade.
  • The Bugatti Sur Mesure program lets the car owners personalise their cars exactly how they want.
  • Under the hood is a 8 litre W16 engine with an output of 1556 bhp.

Bugatti has presented two exceptional models at this year's "The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering" event in Monterey. The highlight of this unveiling is the Bugatti Mistral in a gold hue reminiscent of the exclusive "Doré'' finish seen on the Chiron Super Sport Golden Era.

 

The Bugatti Mistral made its global debut one year ago during the Monterey Car Week, with a limited production of 99 units, of which all were sold. Recognizing the potential for personalisation within this exclusive limited production, Bugatti introduced the Bugatti Sur Mesure program, allowing owners to infuse their hypercars with a distinct touch. 

 

The Mistral gets a custom bodywork inspired by elements from both the Divo and the La Voiture Noire. This has Bugatti's quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, generating 1556 bhp, in the lineage of the Chiron Super Sport.

 

The vehicle's lower body work is done with exposed carbon fibre, mirroring the treatment seen on the engine cover and twin intakes positioned behind the headrests. It has mirrors with woven carbon fibre texture, with a gold finish.


Inside the hypercar's open cabin are two shades of luxurious leather, similar to that of the Golden Era model, intertwined with a lot of carbon fibre accents. 


 

Written by- Ronit Agarwal


 

# Bugatti# Bugatti Mistral# Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

