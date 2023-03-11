BYD’s New SUV To Launch Globally By 2024

BYD’s upcoming SUV has been teased. The photos reveal what look like a boxy-hardcore SUV that can be compared to the Mercedes G-Class when it comes to its looks. This SUV will be the first vehicle in the Chinese manufacturer’s F series. The vehicle is stated to be launched in China later this year and in global markets by 2024.

Although a lot of the vehicle’s main details haven’t been revealed yet, some points were mentioned at the Shanghai Motor Show last April. BYD said that this SUV which is codenamed ‘SF’ will be powered by a petrol-electric hybrid unit and will possess a combined range of 1200 km when launched. It will also supposedly have a power output of 670 bhp. The drivetrain will be mated to an automatic transmission. The SUV will measure close to 5000 mm in length and have a wheelbase of 2850 mm and be built on a ladder-frame chassis. It will also receive front center and rear differential locks.

The manufacturer had stated at the Shanghai motor show that the F series will most likely be priced between ¥400,000 and ¥600,000 (Rs. 47.5 lakh to Rs. 71.2 lakh). The brand had also confirmed the launch of another hard-core SUV in January called the U8, which will be a fully-electric premium SUV. There is no information about whether the vehicle will make it to Indian shores or not. However, considering the country’s love for boxy SUVs there is no doubt that the vehicle will be successful if priced competitively.

Source: Automotive Daily