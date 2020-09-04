New Cars and Bikes in India
Canada Will Have Its Own Hyperloop Which Will Clock 1,000 kmph

TransPod is bringing in job opportunities to about 38,000 locals over the next 10 years and this will in return also promote Alberta's economy.

The full project is expected to be completed by 2027.

Highlights

  • TransPod is developing a 1,000 kmph Hyperloop in Alberta, Canada.
  • This will be Canada's fastest Hyperloop project.
  • The project is expected to be completed by 2027.
Tech News

In Canada, Hyperloop is being spearheaded by a startup called  TransPod which has signed a memorandum of understanding for a 1,000 kmph speed capability in Alberta. TransPods agreement with the Alberta government is the first its kind for Canada revealed a report by the Elecktrek. TransPod was founded in  2015. It has Canadian-French roots and is known more in the electric vehicle space. It is designing ultra-high-speed sustainable transportation. TransPod is aiming to build and design a Hyperloop that would touch speeds of 1,000 kmph. The Hyperloop track will be fossil-fuel-free and fully based on electric propulsion. It is being developed to ferry passengers and cargo between cities. 

The Hyperloop project by TransPod is bringing in job opportunities to about 38,000 locals over the next 10 years and this will in return also promote Alberta's economy. Besides the boost to the economy, Alberta will also see a decrease in carbon emissions by up to 300,000 tonnes per year as reported by the Construction Index.

c46t9ius

TransPod is expected to complete the project by 2027

The timeline to complete the project will be decided on the basis of four phases. The first phase will be the feasibility study which has started and is estimated to be completed by 2022. Overall research and development will be completed by 2024. The final phase of full inter-city construction between Edmonton and Calgary will commence in 2025. 

6m9k42l8

Elon Musk has been a big proponent of Hyperloop

The Hyperloop concept has been posited by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk. It is said to be one of the fastest ways of transportation. Hyperloop is a sealed floating pod which races along in giant low-pressure tubes, both below and above ground.

TransPod is not the first company to have embarked on making Hyperloop a reality. In other parts of the world, Virgin Hyperloop has been significantly testing the technology at scale and has ongoing projects in Europe, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and India. Hyperloop One has also been making some inroads in the space.

