Car Sales June 2020: Honda Cars India Records 86.44 Per Cent Decline

The Indian auto industry continues to feel the aftershock of the prolonged lockdown called to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Sales have been still stumbling owing to the coronavirus crisis as dealerships are still not able to function at full capacity and customer sentiments continue to be negative. Like other major carmakers, even Honda Cars India has recorded a year-on-year sales decline of 86.44 per cent selling 1398 units in June 2020 as compared to 10,314 units which were sold in the same month last year. However, it's month-on-month sales soared thanks to certain markets opening up post lockdown. Honda Car India had sold 375 units in May 2020 and in comparison the company tripled its sales in June, which is a good sign

Honda Car India has launched the new WR-V Facelift today.

Speaking on the current situation, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, "Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, June was significant for us as we resumed our production partially from mid of the month while exercising utmost caution and highest safety protocols in our plants. The pace of deliveries is more than double of our dispatches in June. HCIL was in the middle of BS-6 transition when the lockdown happened, so ever since our production resumed, our priority is to quickly roll out the awaited models including 2020 City, WR-V Facelift, Civic BS6 diesel and New Jazz."

New Honda Jazz BS6 will be launched soon as well.

Honda has already launched the WR-V Facelift in India today while two more models are expected to hit the showroom in the next couple of weeks. Introduction of new models is also likely to ramp-up sales in the Indian market, getting a further push from the pent-up demand. Honda Car India had sold 375 units in May 2020 as compared to 11,442 units sold in the same month last year.

