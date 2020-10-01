Car Sales September 2020: Hyundai Registers 23% Y-o-Y Domestic Growth

Hyundai Motor India has released the sales numbers for September 2020, and last month the company's total sales stood at 59,913 units, a 3.8 per cent growth over the 57,705 vehicles sold during the same month in 2019. Compared to the 52,609 vehicles sold in August 2020, the company registered a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of almost 14 per cent. Out of the total sales in September 2020, the company's domestic sales alone stood at 50,313 units, a growth of 23.6 per cent as against the 40,705 units sold during the same month last year. However, compared to the 45,809 units sold in India, in August 2020, the company saw a M-o-M growth of just about 10 per cent.

With regards to exports, Hyundai India saw a massive 43.5 per cent decline at 9,600 units, as against the 17,000 vehicles that it exported in September 2019. However, compared to the 6,800 units exported in August 2020, Hyundai India saw a M-o-M growth of 41 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance Tarun Garg, Director Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, "In the changing business environment, the green shoots of recovery are clearly visible with sales improving on a month-on-month as well as year on year basis. HMIL continued its good sales momentum helped by high customer acceptance for the all-new Creta, Venue, Tucson & Kona Electric in the SUV segment, Verna, Aura & Elantra in Sedan segment and Santro, Nios and i20 in the hatchback segment. We are confident that the coming festive season will drive the market on a steady recovery path with positive customer sentiments."

While the company's domestic sales performance is certainly positive, one must not forget the fact that last year, around this period, the auto industry was facing one of its biggest slowdowns, and sales were already low. So we must not be hasty and start celebrating the September performance because, in terms of real growth, the industry still has a long way to go.

