Car Sales August 2020: Hyundai Registers 20% Growth In Domestic Market

Hyundai's cumulative sales for August 2020 stood at 52,609 units, a decline of 6.4 per cent, but the company registered a growth of 19.9 per cent in the domestic market, showing signs of recovery after six months.

Last month, Hyundai's domestic sales stood at 45,809 units, a 19.9% growth against August 2019

Hyundai Motor India has announced its sales numbers for the month of August 2020 and the company has registered a growth of 19.9 per cent in the domestic market, showing signs of recovery after six months. Last month the company's total domestic sales stood at 45,809 units, as against the 38,205 vehicles sold in India, in August 2019. Hyundai's cumulative sales for August 2020 stood at 52,609 units, a decline of 6.4 per cent, as against the 56,005 sold during the same month last year. This was mainly because of poor export numbers, which stood at 6,800 units, witnessing a massive decline of almost 162 per cent, compared to the 17,800 vehicles exported in August 2019.

The strong response for the second-gen Hyundai Creta helped the company recover from the slump

While the industry was already facing a slowdown in last August, considering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, this is certainly a positive jump for Hyundai. To give you a perspective, the company's total sales saw a Month-on-Month growth of 27.3 per cent, as against the 41,300 units sold in July 2020, and a massive 96 per cent growth compared to the 26,820 vehicles sold in June 2020.

The country went into lockdown in the second half of March 2020, and that month the company witnessed a decline of 47 per cent. In April, for the first time, like most of the other manufacturers, Hyundai saw zero domestic sales. The company resumed its operations on May second week and saw almost 79 per cent de-growth that month.

Hyundai says the addition of the new iMT gearbox in the Hyundai Venue also helped achieve these results

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited said, "HMIL continues humbly to contribute to the recovery of Indian Automobile industry by registering Domestic sales volume of 45 809 units in August 2020 with positive growth of 19.9 per cent on a comparative low base of last year. Good response to the all-new Creta, the spirited New Verna, the new Tucson, Nios, Aura and recently launched India's first iMT powertrain - Hyundai Venue, has resulted in this performance. We would like to carry on with cautious optimism as uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic."

