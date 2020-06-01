New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales May 2020: Hyundai India Registers A Slump In Sales Of 78.7%

Hyundai says it received 15,000 customer bookings and delivered 11,000 new cars to customers in May 2020

Hyundai launched the Verna facelift with updated features in the month of May

Highlights

  • Compared to May 2019, cumulative sales have fallen by 78.7 % in May 2020
  • Hyundai registered zero domestic sales in April, 2020
  • 2020 Creta has received 24,000 bookings since its launch in mid-March

After clocking zero domestic sales in the month of April 2020 during the nationwide lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic Hyundai Motor India has shown signs of strong recovery when it comes to total number of cars sold in the month of May. Overall, the Korean car maker registered sales of 12,583 units during the just concluded month of May. Out of these 6,883 units were sold in the domestic market while 5,700 cars were exported. In comparison, the company exported 1,341 cars in April.

soctt05c

Hyundai Creta has got close to 24,000 bookings since its launch in mid-march

In May 2019, Hyundai India had sold a total of 59,102 cars of which 42,502 units were lapped up in the domestic market. This means that May 2020 has seen the company register a big negative growth of 78.7%. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited said, "In an extremely challenging market environment, HMIL made a humble beginning towards normalcy by registering cumulative sales of 12,583 for the month of May 2020. We have prepared ourselves to welcome our customers back in this new normal while ensuring adherence to safety guidelines at our showrooms and workshops and expedite economic recovery."

Also read:  Hyundai Manufactures 5000 Units In May For Export Markets

9ibbrf3o

Hyundai says 850 Showrooms and almost 1,000 workshops have already opened across India

The sales are based on strong a showing by the new generation Creta SUV that was launched a few days before the lockdown was enforced in March, 2020. According to Hyundai the car has since got close to 24,000 bookings. The company also launched the Verna facelift in May with updated features. Around 850 showrooms and almost 1,000 Hyundai workshops have already opened across India in compliance with Government regulations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

