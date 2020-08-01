Car Sales July 2020: Hyundai Sales Down By 28%

Hyundai Motor India registered strong sales in July 2020 with the company selling a total of 41,300 units. However, it marked a decline of 28 per cent compared to July 2019. The company had sold 57,310 units in the same month last year. The company's domestic sales were faired far better because the company sold 38,200 units which marked a decline of just 2.07 per cent compared to the same period last year. However, there was a strong growth in sales with the company posting close to 42 per cent growth compared to June 2020 and that bodes well with the growth story of the industry overall.

The company launched the Verna facelift which has also contributed to the sales in July

The company also exported 3100 from India in July 2020 and in fact according to the company the domestic sales volume is now 98 per cent to that of July 2019. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “With 38 200 units, July'20 domestic sales volume is 98% of July'19 domestic sales volume. This performance was driven by good customer demand for our most admired brands – Creta, Venue, Verna and the i20.”

The Hyundai Creta has been one of the strong sellers for the company in India. Launched just before the country went into lockdown, the new-generation Creta has managed to push sales for the company in India. Hyundai has already sold 20,000 units of the Creta in the country since its launch 4 months ago. The Creta has been the highest selling SUV in the country in the month of May and June 2020. In fact, the Creta diesel has been the most popular choice for most customers. Hyundai states that bookings for the Creta diesel were 60 per cent of the total bookings received.

