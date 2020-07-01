Car Sales June 2020: Hyundai India Registers 53 Per Cent M-o-M Growth Compared To May

Hyundai India has released the monthly sales numbers for June 2020, and the company's total volume for the month stands at 26,820 units. As compared to the 12,583 units sold in May 2020, the company has more than doubled its sales last month. However, as against the company's total sales of 58,807 units in June 2019, Hyundai India saw a decline of 54.3 per cent, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown. Having said that, the Unlock 1.0 measure that were announced by the Government of India, in several parts of the country allowed the carmaker to resume production and retail activities, allowing it to cater to all the pending customer orders. Therefore, the company was able to achieve a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of 53 per cent compared to May.

Commenting on the company performance in June, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India said, "Our newly launched products like the all-new Creta, spirited new Verna, all-new Aura as well as traditionally strong brands like i20, Venue, Santro, and Grand i10 Nios have been receiving encouraging customer response. This has helped us achieve a wholesale volume of 21 320 units in the domestic market for June 2020. Additionally, we have exported 5,500 units showcasing HMIL's commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision for the world markets."

Hyundai India's total domestic sales for June 2020 stood at 21,320 units

In the domestic market, Hyundai's total sales for June 2020 stood at 21,320 units, witnessing almost 68 per cent M-o-M growth compared to the 6,883 Hyundai cars sold in India in May 2020. However, as compared to the 42,007 units sold in June 2019, the carmaker's Y-o-Y sales fell by over 49 per cent. Exports, at the same time, stood at 5,500 units last month, so, as against the 5,700 units exported in May 2020, the company saw an M-o-M de-growth of 3.5 per cent. At the same time, compared to the 16,800 units exported in June 2019, the company witnessed a decline of 67 per cent.

