Car Sales September 2020: Skoda Registers 7 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth In Retail Sales

Skoda Auto India has reported a growth of seven per cent in year-on-year retail sales for September 2020. The company announced a sale of 1328 units last month as against September 2019. The retail figure included about 300 Skoda Karoq SUVs, while the Rapid remains the brand's bestseller. The automaker further stated that sales witnessed a month-on-month growth of 28 per cent with 1040 units sold in August 2020. The sales growth arrives amidst a new push by the Skoda-led Volkswagen Group in India, while the company has been on a launching spree this year with new and updated models arriving at dealerships.

Fantastic sales result for Skoda in India in September over 1,300 cars delivered to customers +7% over 2019, including almost 300 Karoq. The new 1.0TSI engine has been so well received by Indian customers. Workshops busy over 20,000 cars going through. Well done to the whole team — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) October 1, 2020

Speaking on the sales growth, Zac Hollis - Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "We hope that the festive cheer will help in carrying forward the momentum in sales and expects even better growth in the month of October." In a tweet, he further mentioned that workshops were busy with about 20,000 cars being serviced.

Skoda India further said that the Rapid compact sedan managed to capture an 11 per cent share in the segment, against other rivals. The Skoda Rapid is the brand's most affordable offering and also the most affordable compact sedan on sale. The Rapid range is priced from ₹ 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India) onwards for the Rider manual variant. The automatic version of the model was introduced last month in the market.

Skoda Auto India retailed almost 300 Karoq SUVs in September 2020

At the Volkswagen Group's annual general meeting (AGM) recently, Herbert Diess, chairman of the board, emphasised on the role of the Czech carmaker in the group. He said, "Skoda is performing important functions for the entire group Above all as a leading brand in Russia, Eastern Europe and India. Of all the group brands, Skoda is the best positioned to continue growing profitably, including in very price-sensitive segments and markets."

Going forward, Skoda India has the Vision IN-based compact SUV planned for launch next year. The Kodiaq TSI and new-generation Octavia are also slated for launch in 2021, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand also has a new compact sedan in the works that will be a successor to the Rapid while a subcompact SUV jointly developed with VW India is also on the cards. The latter is also expected to kick-start the brand's India 3.0 strategy.

