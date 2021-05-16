carandbike Accessorised: Kia Sonet

carandbike logo
The Kia Sonet is one of those models which can be personalised with a wide range of accessories and while we already have seen quite a few aftermarket options on the Sonet, even Kia is offering quite a lot in the accessories department both on the inside and outside.

Kia is offering a wide range of genuine accessories for the Sonet.

Highlights

The Kia Sonet was one of the hottest launches of last year and one that gave the Korean carmaker yet another shot in the arm. It's one of the most preferred cars amongst Indian buyers offering a good balance between style and value, which is also why it was awarded Car of the Year at the carandbike Awards 2021. Now the Kia Sonet is also one of those models which can be personalised with a wide range of accessories and while we already have seen quite a few aftermarket options on the Sonet, even Kia is offering a lot in the accessories department both on the inside and outside.

Also Read: COVID-19: Essential Car Accessories For Lockdown

While we do agree that these genuine accessories offered by Kia are a bit on the pricier side and you can get similar accessories in the aftermarket for almost half the rate, these genuine accessories are a notch up than the aftermarket accessories when it comes to feel, quality and finish. Here's a look at all the genuine accessories that's exclusively on offer at Kia dealerships for the Sonet.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Wins 2021 carandbike Car Of The Year Award

Exterior

vvj3vmug

Kia Sonet Exterior Accessories

Kia Sonet Exterior Accessories Prices
Side Fins ₹ 799
Number Plate Black / Silver Garnish ₹ 799
Door Visor Chrome Insert ₹ 2279
Rear Reflector Chrome Garnish ₹ 649
Door Handle Chrome Garnish ₹ 909
Wheel Arc Chrome Garnish ₹ 1779
Fog Lamp Chrome Garnish ₹ 629
Body Side Moulding ₹ 1990
Bumper Protectors ₹ 770
Finger Guard Chrome Garnish ₹ 899
Headlight Chrome Garnish ₹ 999
Taillight Chrome Garnish ₹ 1299
Twin Colour Door Sill Guard ₹ 779
ORVM (Wing Mirror) Chrome Garnish ₹ 799
Side Step ₹ 14,999
Window Beading Chrome Garnish ₹ 1209
Rear Boot Chrome Garish ₹ 789
Mud Flaps ₹ 489
Hood Scoop Twin ₹ 999
Car Cover Standard / Premium ₹ 1529 / 4109

As we said earlier, there are so many options that buyers are spoilt for choices when they go accessory shopping for the Sonet. But as we said that these fitments aren't that affordable so the best way to do it is to fix a budget you're willing to spend on accessories and then decide what all you really need and will go well on your car. For instance, if you are more into functional stuff than gimmick, you can avoid the chrome elements and spend on stuffs like door visors which really help in monsoon. You can roll the windows slightly down and drive without worrying about of water seeping in and also avoid vapour to settle on the windscreen without even using the defogger. Then there are bumper protectors and side mouldings that prevent from minor scratches or dents, and also mud flaps that are one of the must haves. On the other hand, if chrome stuffs have your fancy, you can try and decide what all chrome garnishes will complement the looks of your car and what all functional accessories you need. Again, budget is the key deciding factor here.

Interior

ct0e2bh8

Kia Sonet Interior Accessories

Kia Sonet Interior Accessories Prices
Raven Black With Red Accents Seat Cover ₹ 5242
Ink Black With Grey Flaunt ₹ 5512
Shell Grey With Black Contour ₹ 5399
Amber Brown Quilted ₹ 5470
Carpet Mat- Geometric Pattern ₹ 1699
3D Cabin Mat ₹ 2799
All Weather Mat ₹ 1359
Dual Layer Mat ₹ 5149
3D Trunk mat ₹ 1885
Leather Steering Wheel Cover ₹ 919
Sunshade For First Row ₹ 1649
Sunshade Rear Glass ₹ 3099
Portable Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 2169
Head Rest Cushion ₹ 1249
LED For Fog Lamp ₹ 5999
Key Cover ₹ 626
Blind Spot Mirror ₹ 399
Mobile Holder ₹ 3367
Door Striker Cover Carbon Finish ₹ 439
Door Sticker Cover Red / Black ₹ 389
Even on the inside there is no dearth of options and it'll actually take you time to decide what all you really need. That said, the good thing here is that you have multiple options for several accessories like seat covers and floor mats among others, so you can decide considering your need and budget. Now when you shop accessories for the cabin, you need to ponder in regards with the location and surrounding your car will be in and also the nature of usability. For your perspective, if the car will be for single owner using for regular office commute and family tasks, you can go with delicate options like lighter colour for the seat covers, sophisticated carpet mats and headrest cushions that have a premium appeal. But if the car will be put to more rugged use, than we suggest you to opt for darker colours for the seat covers and tough 3D or all weather floor mats that are easy to clean and maintain. Also, if you live in cities like Delhi-NCR or other northern part of the country where monsoon season is of shorter duration, than you can go with sophisticated options. But if you dwell in areas like Mumbai or parts of western or southern India where monsoon season expands for a longer duration, we suggest you go for more durable stuff. Also, even here you can easily save on accessories like LED fog lamp and mobile holder among others as you can get these stuff at a much better deal in the aftermarket.

