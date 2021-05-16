carandbike Accessorised: Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet was one of the hottest launches of last year and one that gave the Korean carmaker yet another shot in the arm. It's one of the most preferred cars amongst Indian buyers offering a good balance between style and value, which is also why it was awarded Car of the Year at the carandbike Awards 2021. Now the Kia Sonet is also one of those models which can be personalised with a wide range of accessories and while we already have seen quite a few aftermarket options on the Sonet, even Kia is offering a lot in the accessories department both on the inside and outside.
While we do agree that these genuine accessories offered by Kia are a bit on the pricier side and you can get similar accessories in the aftermarket for almost half the rate, these genuine accessories are a notch up than the aftermarket accessories when it comes to feel, quality and finish. Here's a look at all the genuine accessories that's exclusively on offer at Kia dealerships for the Sonet.
Exterior
|Kia Sonet Exterior Accessories
|Prices
|Side Fins
|₹ 799
|Number Plate Black / Silver Garnish
|₹ 799
|Door Visor Chrome Insert
|₹ 2279
|Rear Reflector Chrome Garnish
|₹ 649
|Door Handle Chrome Garnish
|₹ 909
|Wheel Arc Chrome Garnish
|₹ 1779
|Fog Lamp Chrome Garnish
|₹ 629
|Body Side Moulding
|₹ 1990
|Bumper Protectors
|₹ 770
|Finger Guard Chrome Garnish
|₹ 899
|Headlight Chrome Garnish
|₹ 999
|Taillight Chrome Garnish
|₹ 1299
|Twin Colour Door Sill Guard
|₹ 779
|ORVM (Wing Mirror) Chrome Garnish
|₹ 799
|Side Step
|₹ 14,999
|Window Beading Chrome Garnish
|₹ 1209
|Rear Boot Chrome Garish
|₹ 789
|Mud Flaps
|₹ 489
|Hood Scoop Twin
|₹ 999
|Car Cover Standard / Premium
|₹ 1529 / 4109
As we said earlier, there are so many options that buyers are spoilt for choices when they go accessory shopping for the Sonet. But as we said that these fitments aren't that affordable so the best way to do it is to fix a budget you're willing to spend on accessories and then decide what all you really need and will go well on your car. For instance, if you are more into functional stuff than gimmick, you can avoid the chrome elements and spend on stuffs like door visors which really help in monsoon. You can roll the windows slightly down and drive without worrying about of water seeping in and also avoid vapour to settle on the windscreen without even using the defogger. Then there are bumper protectors and side mouldings that prevent from minor scratches or dents, and also mud flaps that are one of the must haves. On the other hand, if chrome stuffs have your fancy, you can try and decide what all chrome garnishes will complement the looks of your car and what all functional accessories you need. Again, budget is the key deciding factor here.
Interior
|Kia Sonet Interior Accessories
|Prices
|Raven Black With Red Accents Seat Cover
|₹ 5242
|Ink Black With Grey Flaunt
|₹ 5512
|Shell Grey With Black Contour
|₹ 5399
|Amber Brown Quilted
|₹ 5470
|Carpet Mat- Geometric Pattern
|₹ 1699
|3D Cabin Mat
|₹ 2799
|All Weather Mat
|₹ 1359
|Dual Layer Mat
|₹ 5149
|3D Trunk mat
|₹ 1885
|Leather Steering Wheel Cover
|₹ 919
|Sunshade For First Row
|₹ 1649
|Sunshade Rear Glass
|₹ 3099
|Portable Vacuum Cleaner
|₹ 2169
|Head Rest Cushion
|₹ 1249
|LED For Fog Lamp
|₹ 5999
|Key Cover
|₹ 626
|Blind Spot Mirror
|₹ 399
|Mobile Holder
|₹ 3367
|Door Striker Cover Carbon Finish
|₹ 439
|Door Sticker Cover Red / Black
|₹ 389
Even on the inside there is no dearth of options and it'll actually take you time to decide what all you really need. That said, the good thing here is that you have multiple options for several accessories like seat covers and floor mats among others, so you can decide considering your need and budget. Now when you shop accessories for the cabin, you need to ponder in regards with the location and surrounding your car will be in and also the nature of usability. For your perspective, if the car will be for single owner using for regular office commute and family tasks, you can go with delicate options like lighter colour for the seat covers, sophisticated carpet mats and headrest cushions that have a premium appeal. But if the car will be put to more rugged use, than we suggest you to opt for darker colours for the seat covers and tough 3D or all weather floor mats that are easy to clean and maintain. Also, if you live in cities like Delhi-NCR or other northern part of the country where monsoon season is of shorter duration, than you can go with sophisticated options. But if you dwell in areas like Mumbai or parts of western or southern India where monsoon season expands for a longer duration, we suggest you go for more durable stuff. Also, even here you can easily save on accessories like LED fog lamp and mobile holder among others as you can get these stuff at a much better deal in the aftermarket.
