carandbike Accessorised: Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet was one of the hottest launches of last year and one that gave the Korean carmaker yet another shot in the arm. It's one of the most preferred cars amongst Indian buyers offering a good balance between style and value, which is also why it was awarded Car of the Year at the carandbike Awards 2021. Now the Kia Sonet is also one of those models which can be personalised with a wide range of accessories and while we already have seen quite a few aftermarket options on the Sonet, even Kia is offering a lot in the accessories department both on the inside and outside.

Also Read: COVID-19: Essential Car Accessories For Lockdown

While we do agree that these genuine accessories offered by Kia are a bit on the pricier side and you can get similar accessories in the aftermarket for almost half the rate, these genuine accessories are a notch up than the aftermarket accessories when it comes to feel, quality and finish. Here's a look at all the genuine accessories that's exclusively on offer at Kia dealerships for the Sonet.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Wins 2021 carandbike Car Of The Year Award

Exterior

Kia Sonet Exterior Accessories

Kia Sonet Exterior Accessories Prices Side Fins ₹ 799 Number Plate Black / Silver Garnish ₹ 799 Door Visor Chrome Insert ₹ 2279 Rear Reflector Chrome Garnish ₹ 649 Door Handle Chrome Garnish ₹ 909 Wheel Arc Chrome Garnish ₹ 1779 Fog Lamp Chrome Garnish ₹ 629 Body Side Moulding ₹ 1990 Bumper Protectors ₹ 770 Finger Guard Chrome Garnish ₹ 899 Headlight Chrome Garnish ₹ 999 Taillight Chrome Garnish ₹ 1299 Twin Colour Door Sill Guard ₹ 779 ORVM (Wing Mirror) Chrome Garnish ₹ 799 Side Step ₹ 14,999 Window Beading Chrome Garnish ₹ 1209 Rear Boot Chrome Garish ₹ 789 Mud Flaps ₹ 489 Hood Scoop Twin ₹ 999 Car Cover Standard / Premium ₹ 1529 / 4109

As we said earlier, there are so many options that buyers are spoilt for choices when they go accessory shopping for the Sonet. But as we said that these fitments aren't that affordable so the best way to do it is to fix a budget you're willing to spend on accessories and then decide what all you really need and will go well on your car. For instance, if you are more into functional stuff than gimmick, you can avoid the chrome elements and spend on stuffs like door visors which really help in monsoon. You can roll the windows slightly down and drive without worrying about of water seeping in and also avoid vapour to settle on the windscreen without even using the defogger. Then there are bumper protectors and side mouldings that prevent from minor scratches or dents, and also mud flaps that are one of the must haves. On the other hand, if chrome stuffs have your fancy, you can try and decide what all chrome garnishes will complement the looks of your car and what all functional accessories you need. Again, budget is the key deciding factor here.

Interior

Kia Sonet Interior Accessories

Kia Sonet Interior Accessories Prices Raven Black With Red Accents Seat Cover ₹ 5242 Ink Black With Grey Flaunt ₹ 5512 Shell Grey With Black Contour ₹ 5399 Amber Brown Quilted ₹ 5470 Carpet Mat- Geometric Pattern ₹ 1699 3D Cabin Mat ₹ 2799 All Weather Mat ₹ 1359 Dual Layer Mat ₹ 5149 3D Trunk mat ₹ 1885 Leather Steering Wheel Cover ₹ 919 Sunshade For First Row ₹ 1649 Sunshade Rear Glass ₹ 3099 Portable Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 2169 Head Rest Cushion ₹ 1249 LED For Fog Lamp ₹ 5999 Key Cover ₹ 626 Blind Spot Mirror ₹ 399 Mobile Holder ₹ 3367 Door Striker Cover Carbon Finish ₹ 439 Door Sticker Cover Red / Black ₹ 389

Even on the inside there is no dearth of options and it'll actually take you time to decide what all you really need. That said, the good thing here is that you have multiple options for several accessories like seat covers and floor mats among others, so you can decide considering your need and budget. Now when you shop accessories for the cabin, you need to ponder in regards with the location and surrounding your car will be in and also the nature of usability. For your perspective, if the car will be for single owner using for regular office commute and family tasks, you can go with delicate options like lighter colour for the seat covers, sophisticated carpet mats and headrest cushions that have a premium appeal. But if the car will be put to more rugged use, than we suggest you to opt for darker colours for the seat covers and tough 3D or all weather floor mats that are easy to clean and maintain. Also, if you live in cities like Delhi-NCR or other northern part of the country where monsoon season is of shorter duration, than you can go with sophisticated options. But if you dwell in areas like Mumbai or parts of western or southern India where monsoon season expands for a longer duration, we suggest you go for more durable stuff. Also, even here you can easily save on accessories like LED fog lamp and mobile holder among others as you can get these stuff at a much better deal in the aftermarket.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.