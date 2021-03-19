carandbike logo
search

carandbike Awards 2021: Kia Sonet Wins Subcompact SUV Of The Year

The Kia Sonet had to compete with some strong players like - the Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Mahindra Thar - in the sub-4 metre SUV space to win the coveted 2021 CNB Subcompact of the Year award.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Kia Sonet is offered in two main trims - GT-Line and Tech-Line expand View Photos
The Kia Sonet is offered in two main trims - GT-Line and Tech-Line

The all-new Kia Sonet is the winner of the 2021 CNB Subcompact of the Year award. The 'Made-in-India, for the World' SUV, as Kia calls it is the most affordable model in the company's India line-up and one of its best-selling models in the country. To win the coveted title, the Kia Sonet subcompact SUV had to compete with some strong players like - the Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Mahindra Thar - in the sub-4 metre SUV space.

Also Read: Kia Sonet, Seltos Will Get The New Logo By Mid-2021

6qok6mv8

The Sonet is priced in India right now at ₹ 6.79 lakh to ₹ 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Kia Sonet is offered in three powertrain choices - a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit, a 1.0-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor offered with WGT on the manual and VGT on the automatic. The 1.2-litre petrol unit is said to make 82 bhp at 6,300 rpm and a peak torque of 115 Nm at 4200 rpm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The more powerful turbocharged 1.0-litre GDI engine will be tuned to make the same 118 bhp at 6000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1500-4000 rpm. Kia will offer two transmission choices with this engine - 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and 7-speed DCT automatic.

The diesel-powered Kia Sonet gets two version - 1.5-litre CRDI WGT (Waste-Gate Turbocharger) and 1.5-litre CRDI VGT (Variable-Geometry Turbocharger). The former is tuned to make 99 bhp at 4000 rpm and a peak torque of 240 Nm at 1500 to 2750 rpm, and it comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The 1.5-litre CRDI VGT engine makes 113 bhp at 4000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1500-2750 rpm, and it comes paired with a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

0 Comments

The Kia Sonet is offered in two main trims - GT-Line and Tech-Line, and while the former will only be offered in one top-spec variant, the GTX+, the latter will come in five key variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+. The Sonet is priced in India right now at ₹ 6.79 lakh to ₹ 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 6.71 - 13.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
13,9299% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
18.4 - 24.1 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Dashboard
    Dashboard
  • Rear Ac Vent
    Rear Ac Vent
  • Sound System
    Sound System
  • Infotainment System
    Infotainment System
  • Front Grille
    Front Grille
  • Headlight
    Headlight
  • Tail Light
    Tail Light
  • Frontview
    Frontview
  • Sideview
    Sideview
  • Rearview
    Rearview
  • Alloy Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
  • Topview
    Topview
  • Spacious Cabin
    Spacious Cabin
  • Steering Mounted Audio
    Steering Mounted Audio
  • Rear Parking Sensors
    Rear Parking Sensors
  • Rear Parking Camera
    Rear Parking Camera
x
Electric Ambitions Drive Volkswagen's Market Value Towards $150 Billion
Electric Ambitions Drive Volkswagen's Market Value Towards $150 Billion
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Made-In-India Jeep Wrangler Launched; Prices Start At Rs 53.90 Lakh
Made-In-India Jeep Wrangler Launched; Prices Start At Rs 53.90 Lakh
Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Details Out
Citroen C5 Aircross India Launch Details Out
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities