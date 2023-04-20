car&bike Awards 2023: KTM RC 390 Is Premium Motorcycle Of The Year (250-500 cc)

The premium motorcycle category (up to 500 cc) had some very stiff competition from three different brands. The Honda CB300F naked streetfighter took on the very attractive BMW G 310 RR as well as the 2022 KTM RC 390 to battle it out for top honours in this category. Better throttle response than before, wider torque spread and friendlier ergonomics and a new design make the 2022 KTM RC 390 a significant contender in this category, although the other two nominees didn’t seem to fall behind as much, at least from initial impressions on the spec sheet.

In 2022, the KTM RC 390 got a comprehensive update, to make KTM India’s flagship sportbike more accessible and practical. New design, new colours, new features, more comfortable ergonomics, better acceleration, wider torque spread and more torque are some of the changes, which make the 2022 KTM RC 390 an almost new bike. Sharp handling, a free-revving engine with performance that’s not going to be out of fashion very soon made the KTM RC 390 an instant hit with the two-wheeler jury.

Among these nominees, the Honda seemed to be the least favoured contender as track-side conversations among the two-wheeler jury revealed. The BMW with its BMW Motorsport colours and friendly ergonomics was also a popular choice, but the combination of dynamics and performance of the KTM RC 390 made it the favourite of the two-wheeler jurors in this category. There was no doubt from the jury meet that the scores will go on to reflect that, and now, the 2022 KTM RC 390 is the car&bike Premium Motorcycle of the Year for 2023.