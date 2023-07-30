Cedrick Jordan DaSilva and Mackwin Dias Win RFC India 2023 Championship

Goan driver Cedrick Jordan DaSilva (42) and co-driver Mackwin Dias (38) have been declared as the champions of Rainforest Challenge India 2023. They emerged victorious in a week-long competition among India's top off-roaders, earning 2101 points out of 2600 based on their performance in the 26 Special Stages (SS) of RFC India 2023.

RFC India, established in 2014 by Cougar Motorsport, is India's chapter of the esteemed Rainforest Challenge of Malaysia. The Malaysian event is ranked No. 3 in the Five Toughest Off-Road Races in the World by Skoda Motorsport (2018) and has chapters in more than 30 countries. Over the years, RFC India has become the country's most prestigious off-road motorsport competition.

Cedrick Jordan DaSilva expressed immense joy and satisfaction in winning the coveted trophy at RFC India, participating in the event for the ninth time. He noted the increasing challenges each year and praised the unique scoring system that kept participants on their toes until the final day. Cedrick also acknowledged the hard work that contributed to their victory.

The first runner-up position went to Anand V Manjooran (co-driver Chethan Chengappa) from Kerala with 2019 points, while the second runner-up was Dr. Mohammed Fahed VP (Rajeev Lal) from Kerala with 1982 points. Aniruddha Nandakishor Shete (Akash Malbari) from Maharashtra and Bijender Singh (Gajender Singh) from Delhi secured spots in the Top 5 of the competition with 1902 and 1853 points, respectively.

According to Mr. Ashish Gupta, Founder & Director of Cougar Motorsport, RFC India 2023 witnessed heavy rainfall every day, making it the wettest edition in nine years. However, officials and competitors successfully completed all 26 Special Stages as per schedule, showcasing their determination and enthusiasm.

Cedrick Jordan DaSilva shared his nine-year journey at RFC India, highlighting the challenges he faced with vehicle preparation and practice. This year, with timely vehicle availability and rigorous preparation, he managed to secure the top position after overcoming setbacks.

He credited his co-driver, Mackwin Dias, for playing a crucial role in their victory, emphasizing the importance of a skilled co-driver in RFC India. Despite it being Mackwin's first time participating as a co-driver in such a tough competition, his outstanding navigation skills significantly contributed to their success.

Apart from claiming the Overall Championship, Cedrick and Mackwin also won in the 'Up to 1610 cc' category. Other category winners include Bijender Singh (Gajender Singh) in the '1611 to 3010 cc – Petrol' category, Dr. Mohammed Fahed VP (Rajeev Lal) in the '1611 to 3010 cc – Diesel' category, and Ibrahim Firaz Shaik (Dushyant Khosla) in the 'Above 3010 cc' category.