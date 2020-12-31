New Cars and Bikes in India
CES 2021: Chevrolet Plug-In Hybrid Truck Concept To Be Unveiled 

This pick-up truck as per CarAndDriver will be a hybrid based on GM's new Ultium battery system.

Mary Barra is expected to detail GM's electrification strategy expand View Photos
Mary Barra is expected to detail GM's electrification strategy

  • Chevy and Cadillac brands will have new concepts shown at CES
  • GM CEO Mary Barra will give an update on its electrification strategy
  • The Chevy Silverado and Cadillac Lyriq could be have EV variants at CES

GM's brands Chevrolet and Cadillac are all set to show-off concepts for hybrid and EVs at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 12 which will be held virtually for the first time in its storied history. Of course, the 2020 edition of CES was an on-ground event last January as it was before the lockdowns had started before COVID19 was declared a worldwide pandemic. 

GM's CEO Mary Barra will talk about the group's electrification strategy and after that, the company will show off a concept for a Chevrolet hybrid pickup truck apart from electric car concepts from the various brands that operate under the GM umbrella. 

The Hummer EV will be the first electric pick-up truck by GM
This pick-up truck as per CarAndDriver will be a hybrid based on GM's new Ultium battery system. Chevrolet has already shown off concepts of pick up truck dubbed the Silverado which is scheduled for production in 2025. CarAndDriver predicts that this will be the same vehicle that Mary Barra will unveil, though its name may change.

GM's first EV on the Ultium platform

GM is also slated to announce a slate of electric Cadillac models including the Lyriq with a  range of upwards of 480 kilometres and perhaps even a GMC branded vehicle.  

This comes in the wake of GM announcing its 2022 Hummer EV truck that will be its first electric pickup that will arrive in the fall of 2021. It seems like 2021 will be the year of electric pickup trucks that include the likes of Tesla Cybertruck, the Rivian RT1, Ford F-150 and the Hummer EV, amongst others. 

