New Cars and Bikes in India
CFMoto CLX 700 Revealed In Latest Images

Chinese brand CFMoto will be introducing a family of neo-retro motorcycles with a new 693 cc parallel-twin engine.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
The CFMoto CLX 700 will be offered in a family of three different variants expand View Photos
The CFMoto CLX 700 will be offered in a family of three different variants

Highlights

  • CFMoto CLX 700 will be one of three models in a new family
  • 693 cc, parallel-twin engine makes 73 bhp, 66 Nm
  • Heritage, Adventure and Sport models to be introduced

Chinese motorcycle brand CFMoto has shared some latest images of the upcoming CLX 700 and from the looks of it, the bike seems to be almost production ready. The CFMoto CLX 700 is expected to be an entire family of bikes, including a heritage, a cafe racer and a scrambler-styled model. All three models will be built around a new 693 cc, parallel-twin engine which is expected to make around 73 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 66 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The bike has a kerb weight of 183 kg, and comes with a 14-litre fuel tank, standard slipper clutch and J.Juan brake calipers.

Also Read: CFMoto 700 CL-X Unveiled In China

5lefe52o

The images show the CFMoto CLX 700 to be almost production ready

The latest pictures released by CFMoto show the heritage model, which will one of a family of three models which were on display at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan last year. There is a scrambler version, featuring on/off tyres and saddlebags, and also a super naked, more in line with cafe racer-inspired styling, with slick tyres, angular bodywork and bright graphics.

Also Read: CFMoto 800MT Adventure Bike Revealed

The CFMoto CLX 700 is built around a new 693 cc, parallel-twin engine making 73 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 66 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

So far, there's no official confirmation on when the CFMoto CLX 700 will be released commercially. But from the looks of it, CFMoto has had a busy couple of years, with now the CLX 700, and also a new adventure bike called the 800 MT with two flavours, which is based on the KTM 790 Adventure, including the engine.

Also Read: CFMoto 1250 TR-G Unveiled At Chinese Auto Show

While CFMoto has also released images of the CFMoto 800 MT adventure bike, so far, there's been no confirmation on when the production model will be introduced. One thing's for sure, CFMoto will be offering these new products in Europe, and possibly even in India. CFMoto does have limited presence in India, but the brand's India network has yet to take off, along with a concrete product plan.

