CFMoto Unveils Neo-Retro CL-C Low Ride, CL-X Spirit Concepts

CFMoto, the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, has revealed two new concept motorcycles - the CL-C Low Ride and the CL-X Spirit. Both the models are powered by a 450cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. As for the powertrain the company has not yet revealed specific power and torque.



Starting with the CL-C Low Ride, the bike has a cruiser aesthetic and it draws inspiration from the CL-C lineup. Some of the notable elements in terms of design include a circular LED headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, flat handlebars, a floating saddle, SC-Project dual-exhaust system. As for the bike's suspension, it is equipped with a cantilever-style front end.



Moving to the CL-X Spirit, the bike is specifically for off-road enthusiasts. The bike takes cues from the 700 CL-X range and features a single-piece ribbed seat, higher dual-exhaust system, wire-spoke wheels, multi-purpose tyres, inverted front forks, and a compact tail section.



Detailed specifications for both models are yet to be disclosed closer to their potential production timeline. While there's no official word on these models' availability in certain markets, CFMoto remains tight-lipped about their potential production derivatives.



Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

