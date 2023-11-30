Login

CFMoto Unveils Neo-Retro CL-C Low Ride, CL-X Spirit Concepts

Both the models are powered by 450cc, twin-cylinder engines
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 30, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    CFMoto, the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, has revealed two new concept motorcycles - the CL-C Low Ride and the CL-X Spirit. Both the models are powered by a 450cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. As for the powertrain the company has not yet revealed specific power and torque.
     

    Starting with the CL-C Low Ride, the bike has a cruiser aesthetic and it draws inspiration from the CL-C lineup. Some of the notable elements in terms of design include a circular LED headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, flat handlebars, a floating saddle, SC-Project dual-exhaust system. As for the bike's suspension, it is equipped with a cantilever-style front end.
     

    Moving to the CL-X Spirit, the bike is specifically for off-road enthusiasts. The bike takes cues from the 700 CL-X range and features a single-piece ribbed seat, higher dual-exhaust system, wire-spoke wheels, multi-purpose tyres, inverted front forks, and a compact tail section. 
     

    Detailed specifications for both models are yet to be disclosed closer to their potential production timeline. While there's no official word on these models' availability in certain markets, CFMoto remains tight-lipped about their potential production derivatives.
     

    Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL
     

    # CFMoto# CFMoto Motorcycles# CFMoto 450cc# CF Moto 450cc concepts
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
    6.7
    0
    10
    2017 Toyota Fortuner
    1,18,054 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 24.50 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    22,376 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.85 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2014 BMW X1
    7.0
    0
    10
    2014 BMW X1
    44,300 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 10.90 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2012 Honda City
    6.5
    0
    10
    2012 Honda City
    84,000 km
    Petrol
    Automatic
    ₹ 4.20 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Audi A6
    6.2
    0
    10
    2013 Audi A6
    77,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 8.25 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi A3
    6.9
    0
    10
    2014 Audi A3
    47,549 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volvo V40
    7.3
    0
    10
    2016 Volvo V40
    76,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 12.50 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
    2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
    76,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 8.50 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
    7.4
    0
    10
    2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
    62,500 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 11.90 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Ford EcoSport
    7.2
    0
    10
    2013 Ford EcoSport
    85,000 km
    Diesel
    Manual
    ₹ 3.75 L
    Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz EQE
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

    Mercedes-Maybach EQS
    Mercedes-Maybach EQS

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

    Jeep Grand Wagoneer
    Jeep Grand Wagoneer

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    Hyundai Ioniq 6

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

    Upcoming Bikes

    Suzuki V-Strom 1050
    Suzuki V-Strom 1050

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Aprilia RS 457
    Aprilia RS 457

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

    Yamaha MT-03
    Yamaha MT-03

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Honda Activa 7G
    Honda Activa 7G

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 80,000 - 95,000

    Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

    Suzuki SV 650
    Suzuki SV 650

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

    Yamaha New YZF R3
    Yamaha New YZF R3

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

    Yamaha XSR155
    Yamaha XSR155

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

    Husqvarna Norden 901
    Husqvarna Norden 901

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Yezdi Roadking
    Yezdi Roadking

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

    Benelli Leoncino 800
    Benelli Leoncino 800

    Expected Price :

    ₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
    Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -16191 second ago

    The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.

    Formula E Announces Fresh Track Layout for 2024 Berlin e-Prix
    Formula E Announces Fresh Track Layout for 2024 Berlin e-Prix
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -13576 second ago

    The new and improved layout means drivers will have to juggle more technical elements, faster speeds and better energy management.

    Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch In 2024
    Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch In 2024
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -5838 second ago

    The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to launch in India in 2024 and the latest spy shots show more details on the upcoming offering.

    Ather 450 Apex Debut In December: Limited-Run Model To Be ‘Fastest’ Ather Yet
    Ather 450 Apex Debut In December: Limited-Run Model To Be ‘Fastest’ Ather Yet
    c&b icon
    By Amaan Ahmed
    calendar-icon

    -3325 second ago

    Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th Anniversary, the 450 Apex is also expected to sport tweaked styling and new colours

    Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour
    Revolt Motors Launches RV400 In Eclipse Red Colour
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -3060 second ago

    The RV400 is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh and is available for sale on Flipkart

    Ineos Automotive Commences Production Of Grenadier Quartermaster Pick-Up
    Ineos Automotive Commences Production Of Grenadier Quartermaster Pick-Up
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -563 second ago

    The double cab pick-up comes with a payload capacity of up to 760kg and will be joined by a chassis-cab variant in 2024.

    KwikFix Auto Introduces Mobile Tyre Changing Service For Luxury Vehicles
    KwikFix Auto Introduces Mobile Tyre Changing Service For Luxury Vehicles
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -158 second ago

    Customers can access these services through the KwikFix app

    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India
    Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    39 minutes ago

    Launched last year with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options, the motorcycle will now be offered only in the latter variant, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh

    New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan
    New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    18 hours ago

    The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.

    Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
    Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
    c&b icon
    By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    18 hours ago

    New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.

    EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
    EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    21 days ago

    Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.

    EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed
    EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450 MT Adventure Motorcycle Revealed
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    21 days ago

    CFMoto took the wraps off its new 450 cc adventure motorcycle, the 450 MT, at EICMA 2023.

    CFMoto 700MT Unveiled For European Markets
    CFMoto 700MT Unveiled For European Markets
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    4 months ago

    The Chinese brand has announced the CFMoto 700MT to its latest touring range. The 700MT is a road-biased touring motorcycle with a claimed 66 bhp from its 693 cc engine.

    CFMoto 800NK To Enter UK Markets In July
    CFMoto 800NK To Enter UK Markets In July
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    5 months ago

    Powered by the same motor that CFMoto manufactures and supplies to KTM for the 790 Duke, the 800NK is one interesting naked street bike

    CFMoto 450NK Breaks Cover: New Rival For KTM 390 Duke
    CFMoto 450NK Breaks Cover: New Rival For KTM 390 Duke
    c&b icon
    By Dhruv Attri
    calendar-icon

    5 months ago

    The CFMoto 450 NK is based on the company's 450SR, which is a fully-faired motorcycle.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • CFMoto Unveils Neo-Retro CL-C Low Ride, CL-X Spirit Concepts
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved