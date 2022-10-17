Chennai Businessman Gifts Cars And Bikes To Employees For Diwali

Diwali is just around the corner, and a lot of employers use this festive occasion to show their employees some appreciation. And the owner of Chennai-based Challani Jewellery Mart has gone the extra mile to make this special for his employees. Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, the owner of the jewellery shop has gifted his staff members cars and two-wheelers worth Rs. 1.2 crore to celebrate this auspicious festival. This includes 8 four-wheelers and 18 two-wheelers, including motorcycles and scooters.

Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi gifted his staff members cars and two-wheelers worth Rs. 1.2 crore to celebrate this auspicious festival.

Speaking with ANI, Jayanthi Lal said, "This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits." He further added, "They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts."

The vehicles include - the Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, Honda Activa 110 scooter and Honda Shine commuter motorcycle.

While there have been no mentions of the list of vehicles gifted to Challani Jewellery Mart's employees, based on the photos by ANI, the vehicles include - the Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback, Honda Activa 110 scooter and Honda Shine commuter motorcycle. Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, the owner of Chalani Jewellery, said the "gifts" would encourage the staff's work and "add something special to their lives".

Source: ANI