Chinese Firms Not To Be Permitted In Highway Projects: Government

The standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China is having far reaching consequences in the rest of the country. The clamour for boycotting Chinese goods and companies is growing by the day and in line with this the Union Government also banned 59 mobile appications with Chinese background on Tuesday. Now the Union minister for Road, Transport, Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari has said that going forward Chinese firms will not be allowed to be a part of highway construction projects in the country in any way and that also includes joint ventures.

If Chinese firms are involved rebidding will be for done existing tenders and future bids.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Gadkari said,"We will not give permission to joint ventures that have Chinese partners for road construction. We have taken a firm stand that if they (Chinese companies) come via joint venture in our country, we will not allow it" He said soon a policy will be announced which will have more relaxed norms than before to allow more Indian companies to participate in such projects. He added that rebidding will be done with respect to any existing tenders and future bids if Chinese firms are involved in the projects.

Also Read: NHAI Made 3,979 Kms Of National Highways Last Year, A Record

Gadkari also said that it will be ensured that even in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector companies from China will not be allowed to operate. These measures come in the backdrop of 20 Indian Army personnel losing their lives in a clash with the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the Galwan valley in north Ladakh in June.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.