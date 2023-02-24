Citroen CEO Vincent Kobee To Step Down; Thierry Koskas To Take Over Role

Citroen is set to see a change in management from March 1, 2023 with current CEO Vincent Kobee parting ways with the company. Kobee will be replaced by Thierry Koskas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Citroen’s parent firm Stellantis. Koakas however will not be vacating his existing role at Stellantis. He will instead be managing both roles at Stellantis and Citroen simultaneously going forward.

As per Stellantis, Cobee will vacate his role to pursue “personal projects outside the company.” Kobee had taken over as CEO of Citroen in 2020 from then CEO Linda Jackson. He joined Citroen in 2019 as deputy CEO after having previously worked with Nissan and Mitsubishi.

Koskas will take over as Citroen's CEO while retaining his position as the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Stellantis.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: “I have full confidence in Thierry Koskas to carry out these strategic and valuable missions for our company, so that Stellantis can lead the way the market moves, while developing the iconic Citroën brand. Thierry’s dual responsibility is part of a logic of cross-functionality, as is already the case for other EVPs within the Stellantis leadership team. I would like to thank Vincent Cobée for having set the positioning of Citroën within the Stellantis brand portfolio and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

Koskas will continue to report Stellantis CEO Tavares in his new dual role with his new task as brand CEO aimed at leveraging Citroen’s brand potential in Europe and other markets. Stellantis said that Koskas was suited for the role given his previous experience as a brand commercial director.

Koskas has previously worked with the Renault group from 1997 through to 2019 when he joined the PSA as senior VP or sales and marketing. At Renault he held senior positions in the sales and marketing ara as well as helming the company’s EV programme from 2009 to 2013 and heading the company’s operations in Argentina between 2013 and 2016. Koaskas was appointed to his current role as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Stellantis in early 2021