Citroen India Commences Summer Service Camp For Customers

Citroen India has announced a month-long ‘Summer Camp’ program for its customers, which will run from May 2 to May 31, 2023. The initiative aims to prepare Citroen car owners for their summer road trips by providing them with special customer offers on services and accessories.





As part of the ‘Summer Camp’ initiative, Citroen India is offering a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package to customers who book a service appointment. This package is designed to ensure the safety and reliability of the vehicle for summer journeys. Additionally, customers can avail of a 15% discount on select accessories, a 30% discount on AC disinfection treatment, a 15% discount on car care treatments, and a 10% discount on labour for body and paint work.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroen India, said, “Citroen India values its customers and to enhance their ownership experience we continue to bring attractive customer offers. Summer season is a time when families go on holiday and would like their car to be in the best condition. Keeping this in mind we introduced the ‘Summer Camp’ offer so that our customers can plan their holidays without having to worry about their cars.”

In addition to the ‘Summer Camp’ initiative, the brand has introduced several other customer-centric initiatives recently. The company has launched the ‘Citroen Care app’ that provides customers to manage their car’s maintenance needs. The app

also provides real-time updates on the car’s maintenance status and enables customers to schedule service appointments with ease.