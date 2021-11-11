Coimbatore-Based Start-up Boom Motors Launches Corbett-14 Electric Scooter, Prices Start At Rs. 86,999

Coimbatore-based electric vehicle maker Boom Motors has launched the Corbett-14 electric scooter. This is the company's first-ever offering and the Boom Corbett-14 is priced at Rs. 86,999 for the standard variant, going up to Rs. 1.20 lakh for the EX variant. All prices are ex-showroom and introductory. Boom Motors says it will hike prices by up to Rs. 3,000 on the standard version and up to Rs. 5,000 on the EX version at a later date. Bookings for the new Corbett 14 have begun online for a token of Rs. 499, while deliveries will begin from January 2022. The Corbett rivals the Rugged G1 and looks quite similar to the latter as well.

The Boom Corbett-14 uses a 3 kW motor, while the Corbett 14-EX uses a 4 kW BLDC hub motor. The standard model has a top speed of 65 kmph, which goes up to 75 kmph on the EX. The Corbett-14 houses a single 2.3 kWh swappable battery that can be charged at home and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge. The EX, meanwhile, gets two swappable battery packs and has a range of 200 km. Boom says the charging time stands at 2.5 hours with a fast charger and four hours on a standard charger.

The Boom Corbett-14 electric scooter gets the option of a fast charger

On the feature front, the Boom Corbett-14 comes equipped with a LED headlamp, 30 litres of under-seat storage, and a tracking app that will tell you about the number of trees you saved, petrol consumption you've saved, CO2 emission reduced, as well as accident/theft detection and a parental mode with a speed limiter.

The electric offering uses anti-dive 4-point adjustable front springs and rear 4-point adjustable dual units. Braking duties are handled by discs at either end. Boom is offering a 5-year warranty on the battery and a 7-year warranty on the double-cradle steel chassis of the Corbett-14.