  • Home
  • News
  • Coimbatore-Based Start-up Boom Motors Launches Corbett-14 Electric Scooter, Prices Start At Rs. 86,999

Coimbatore-Based Start-up Boom Motors Launches Corbett-14 Electric Scooter, Prices Start At Rs. 86,999

Boom Motors' first offering promises a range of 200 km on a single charge with two swappable battery packs, while the top speed is rated at 75 kmph on the EX variant.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
11-Nov-21 09:50 PM IST
Coimbatore-Based Start-up Boom Motors Launches Corbett-14 Electric Scooter, Prices Start At Rs. 86,999 banner
Highlights
  • The Boom Corbett-14 promises a range of 200 km with 2 battery packs
  • The Corbett-14 uses a 3 kW motor on the standard version & 4 kW on the EX
  • Corbett-14 looks similar to the Rugged G1 and will also rival the same

Coimbatore-based electric vehicle maker Boom Motors has launched the Corbett-14 electric scooter. This is the company's first-ever offering and the Boom Corbett-14 is priced at Rs. 86,999 for the standard variant, going up to Rs. 1.20 lakh for the EX variant. All prices are ex-showroom and introductory. Boom Motors says it will hike prices by up to Rs. 3,000 on the standard version and up to Rs. 5,000 on the EX version at a later date. Bookings for the new Corbett 14 have begun online for a token of Rs. 499, while deliveries will begin from January 2022. The Corbett rivals the Rugged G1 and looks quite similar to the latter as well.

The Boom Corbett-14 uses a 3 kW motor, while the Corbett 14-EX uses a 4 kW BLDC hub motor. The standard model has a top speed of 65 kmph, which goes up to 75 kmph on the EX. The Corbett-14 houses a single 2.3 kWh swappable battery that can be charged at home and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge. The EX, meanwhile, gets two swappable battery packs and has a range of 200 km. Boom says the charging time stands at 2.5 hours with a fast charger and four hours on a standard charger.

9rtoifgs

The Boom Corbett-14 electric scooter gets the option of a fast charger

On the feature front, the Boom Corbett-14 comes equipped with a LED headlamp, 30 litres of under-seat storage, and a tracking app that will tell you about the number of trees you saved, petrol consumption you've saved, CO2 emission reduced, as well as accident/theft detection and a parental mode with a speed limiter.

The electric offering uses anti-dive 4-point adjustable front springs and rear 4-point adjustable dual units. Braking duties are handled by discs at either end. Boom is offering a 5-year warranty on the battery and a 7-year warranty on the double-cradle steel chassis of the Corbett-14.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
RevFin Plans Expanding Reach To 50 Cities
RevFin Plans Expanding Reach To 50 Cities
4 hours ago
Indonesia To Set Up $2 Billion EV Fund With China's CATL, CMB International
Indonesia To Set Up $2 Billion EV Fund With China's CATL, CMB International
2 days ago
Polestar Reports First Profitable Quarter In Its History
Polestar Reports First Profitable Quarter In Its History
3 days ago
EICMA 2022: Honda EM1 e: Electric Scooter Unveiled For Europe
EICMA 2022: Honda EM1 e: Electric Scooter Unveiled For Europe
9 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Hatchback vs Sedan: let's settle the debate!

Top trending

1Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin