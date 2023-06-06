  • Home
Complaint Lodged In France Against Renault For Faulty Engines

Renault customers facing engine issues, will lodge complaints against the carmaker
Highlights
  • A collective of customers to file a case against Renault in the coming week
  • Nissan and Renault to support customers facing engine issues
  • Renault acknowledges that engines affecting 1,33,050 vehicles were consuming excessive oil in France

Renault may soon be prosecuted in France due to complaints of faulty engines in its cars. As per Reuters, the Renault Group lawyer said that a collective of customers are planning to file a complaint against the carmaker in the coming week.

 

The complaint was initially reported by Le Parisien newspaper and will be presented to Nanterre criminal court. The claims include, “aggravated deceit”, “questionable business practices”, “fraud” and “endangering the life of others”.

 

Also Read: Renault Group, Valeo Partner For Software Defined Vehicle Technology

 

In response to allegations, Renault has declared that they have been providing technical assistance to affected customers and will continue to do so and that customer demands have been thoroughly reviewed and addressed.

 

Renault’s partner Nissan will support customers experiencing engine issues. The spokesperson for Nissan reassured customers that they would receive assistance under the warranty and customer support policies, particularly in cases involving engine noise, misfiring, low power, or excessive oil consumption.  However, the customers involved argue that both companies should have initiated a recall when the issue with 1.2-litre engines, utilised in 4,00,000 vehicles across Europe from 2012-2016, was discovered. 

 

Also Read: Renault India Crosses 9 Lakh Cumulative Sales Milestone

 

While Renault acknowledges that although engines affecting 1,33,050 vehicles were consuming excessive oil in France there were no safety risks involved.

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

 

Source

Trending Now