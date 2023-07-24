Countries With The Most Affordable Driving Test: Here’s Where India Ranks On The List

While an unbridled passion for driving unites people of diverse backgrounds and ages across the globe, learning how to drive can be incredibly easy, or incredibly difficult, depending on where you live. A study put together by driver education firm Zutobi has now ranked countries based on how easy or tough they are when it comes to helping their inhabitants get behind the wheel. This study also ranks countries on the affordability of driving tests, and on that front, India holds second place, with an average driving test cost of Rs 103 (£1). It is only behind neighbouring Pakistan (223 PKR; £0.89), and in third place is Vietnam (63,680 VND; £2), meaning the top three nations with the cheapest driving test are all in Asia.

India ranks 14th on the list of countries where it is the easiest to learn how to drive.

The report says that India and Pakistan’s driving tests are similar in the way that they are affordable, incredibly easy and have a high pass rate. While Vietnam’s driving test is affordable, applicants are required to answer 450 questions in a theory test, and then take a short practical test.

The country that tops the list of the easiest countries in the world where one can learn to drive is Mexico. As per the study, most applicants are not legally required to take a practical test to get a driver’s licence – just a theory test, which, too, was introduced only in 2018. Another plus is that one can legally drive in Mexico from 15 years of age. Qatar is second on this list, where one can start driving legally from the age of 14, while Latvia is ranked third on this front. According to this particular list, India is the 14th country in the world where it is the easiest to learn how to drive.

Also included in this study are the countries where it is the hardest to learn to drive. On top of this list is Croatia, which has the highest driving test cost globally of close to Rs 1 lakh (£930). In addition, an applicant is required to take about 85 hours of driving lessons on average, and is also required to produce multiple medical clearances, including an eye test. Following Croatia are Brazil and Hungary, which require an applicant to take 60 and 58 hours worth of driving lessons, respectively.

For the study, Zutobi combined seven aspects to determine a total driving test score. The seven aspects included the age one can start driving, the cost of a driving test, the requirements of a theory and practical test, medical tests and the minimum number of hours of driving lessons needed to be eligible for a driving test. The study includes countries that are either an OECD member state, have a score of 8 or higher on the human development index or are among the top 50 largest GDPs in the world.