Maruti Suzuki Inaugurates Automated Driving Test Track in Delhi

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has inaugurated the Lado Sarai Automated Driving Test Track (ADTT) in Delhi. The inauguration was conducted by Shri Ashish Kundra (IAS), Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Transport, Government of Delhi. This event marks the automation of all of Maruti Suzuki's driving test tracks in Delhi as part of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed with the Department of Transport, Government of NCT of Delhi in December 2017.





Under the agreement, Maruti Suzuki was responsible for constructing the test tracks, implementing automation and IT systems, and providing maintenance support for a duration of three years before handing over to the Delhi Government. The purpose of these test tracks is to accurately assess essential driving skills in accordance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) to promote safe and responsible driving.

The ADTTs utilise multiple technologies to evaluate candidates’ driving abilities, including tests such as reverse parallel parking, 8-formation, overtaking, traffic junction, gradient test, and emergency brake and ramp tests for four-wheelers. Two-wheeler applicants are required to navigate a serpentine track to demonstrate vehicle handling and control skills.





On the occasion, Mr. Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has been working hard over the past two decades on all the 5 pillars of Road Safety – Engineering, Education, Evaluation, Enforcement and Emergency care. Setting up Automated Driving Test Tracks (ADTTs) by Maruti Suzuki is a one-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by the company in partnership with the Department of Transport, NCT of Delhi by use of technology for evaluation. In these ADTTs, driving licence seekers get tested on their driving skills by video analytics technology with zero human intervention, all within 10 minutes of cycle time. We are humbled to share, with this inauguration of our last centre, Delhi is now 100% computerised in driving licence testing. We thank the Government of Delhi for giving us this opportunity, facilitation and encouragement.”

Explaining the impact of automation in licensing, Mr Bharti added, “It is interesting to note that in the manual testing method, the pass percentage of applicants stood at 84% in 2018. Soon after the introduction of ADTTs and standardisation of testing, the pass percentage dipped sharply to about 34% which has gradually improved to 64% now. This suggests that candidates are now coming better prepared for their driving test. It also reflects that the licence is awarded only to the skilled candidate making roads safer.”

With this automation, the driving licence testing process in Delhi has become 100% computerised, and over 7 lakh candidates have been evaluated. The implementation of these technologies aims to make the testing process comprehensive, fool-proof, transparent, and seamless, with zero human intervention, all completed within a span of 10 minutes.



