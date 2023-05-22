Maruti Suzuki Jimny Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

  • Home
The Jimny will be sold from Maruti's Nexa outlets, and is expected to go on sale early in June 2023.
22-May-23
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Highlights
  • Mileage figures stand at 16.94 kpl for the manual variant and 16.39 kpl for the automatic variant
  • To be offered in two trims - Zeta and Alpha
  • Gets Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system as standard

Ahead of its market launch in June, Maruti Suzuki has revealed the fuel efficiency figures for its latest SUV, the Jimny. The brand says the Jimny's ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures are 16.94 kpl for the manual variant and 16.39 kpl for the automatic variant. The Jimny was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, with Maruti Suzuki opening bookings around the same time. The brand also recently confirmed it has received close to 30,000 bookings for the Jimny so far. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Launch Innova Hycross-Based Hybrid MPV Soon

 

The manual variant of the Jimny has an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure of 16.94 kpl, while the automatic variant is rated at 16.39 kpl.

 

The Jimny is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K15B engine that produces a peak 105 bhp and 134.2 Nm of peak torque. The car is built on a ladder-frame chassis and gets rigid axle suspension. As standard, the Jimny packs Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a manual transfer case and a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high, and 4WD-low modes. Gearbox options for the vehicle include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. The Jimny will be offered in Zeta and Alpha trims at launch.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Production Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Milestone

 

The Jimny is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K15B engine that produces a peak 105 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque.

 

The Jimny’s closest rival in the Indian market will be the Mahindra Thar, which recently crossed the 1 lakh units production milestone. We estimate the Jimny to be priced in the range of Rs. 10-12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Trending Now