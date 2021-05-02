CV Sales April 2021: Ashok Leyland Registers MoM Sales Drop Of 51%

Ashok Leyland's total sales in the month of April 2021 stood at 8,340 units.

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has released the monthly sales number for April 2021. Last month the company's total sales (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles + Light Commercial Vehicles) in the domestic market stood at 7961 units. Compared to the 15,761 vehicles sold by the company in March 2021, Ashok Leyland saw a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth of almost 50 per cent. The steep fall in the monthly sales over March 2021 can be attributed to the lockdown restrictions imposed in several states across the country.

The company's total exports stood at 379 units in April 2021, a 72.2 per cent de-growth MoM compared to March 2021

The Indian auto manufacturer recorded nil sales in April last year along with other automakers as the entire nation went under a strict lockdown to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. Thus, the sales numbers of April 2021 are not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year.

Ashok Leyland's cumulative sales (Domestic + Exports) in April 2021 stood at 8,340 units. Compared to the 17,231 commercial vehicles sold in March 2021, the company saw an M-o-M de-growth of 51.5 per cent. On the other hand, the company's total exports saw a drop by 72.2 per cent with 379 units exported in April 2021, compared to the 1470 units exported during March 2021.

Ashok Leyland sold 3983 light commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April 2021.

Total sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), including trucks and buses, stood at 4,333 units last month witnessing a 60.9 per cent M-o-M decline compared to the 11,101 units sold in March 2021. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment recorded a 34.63 per cent fall (M-o-M) last month, at 4007 units in total, as against 6,130 units sold in March 2021.

