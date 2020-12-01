CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 5 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacture, Ashok Leyland has released the sales numbers for the month of November 2020, during which the company's total volumes stood at 10,659 units. Compared to the 10,175 vehicles sold during the same month last year, the commercial vehicle manufacturer registered a growth of nearly 5 per cent. At the same time, compared to October 2020, when its total sales stood at 9,899 units, Ashok Leyland has witnessed nearly 8 per cent Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth in November 2020.

In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's total sales stood at 9,727 units, which is a growth of 4 per cent compared to the 9,377 vehicles that were sold in November 2019. At the same time, compared to the 8,885 vehicles sold in October 2020, Ashok Leyland witnessed a M-o-M growth of over 9 per cent.

In comparison, Ashok Leyland saw a decent rise in exports last month, at 932 units, which is nearly 17 per cent growth compared to 798 units exported in November 2019. On the other hand, compared to 1,104 units exported in October 2020, the commercial vehicle manufacturer registered a considerable 16 per cent M-O-M decline in November 2020.

Ashok Leyland's total sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), including trucks and buses, stood at 5114 units in November 2020. That's a 14 per cent decline compared to the 5,966 units sold during the same month in 2019. Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, on the other hand, saw a massive 32 per cent growth last month, at 5,545 units, as against 4,209 units sold in November 2019. This push could be a result of the company's newly launched LCV - Bada Dost.

