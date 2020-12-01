New Cars and Bikes in India
search

CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Registers 5 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth

Ashok Leyland, which sold a total of 10,659 units in November 2020, has registered a growth of nearly 5 per cent last month, compared to the 9,899 vehicles sold in November 2019.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's total sales stood at 9,727 units expand View Photos
In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's total sales stood at 9,727 units

Highlights

  • Ashok Leyland's total volumes for November 2020 stood at 10,659 units
  • Ashok Leyland's domestic sales stood at 9,727 units
  • Ashok Leyland's LCV segment saw a massive 32 per cent growth

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacture, Ashok Leyland has released the sales numbers for the month of November 2020, during which the company's total volumes stood at 10,659 units. Compared to the 10,175 vehicles sold during the same month last year, the commercial vehicle manufacturer registered a growth of nearly 5 per cent. At the same time, compared to October 2020, when its total sales stood at 9,899 units, Ashok Leyland has witnessed nearly 8 per cent Month-on-Month (M-o-M) growth in November 2020.

In the domestic market, Ashok Leyland's total sales stood at 9,727 units, which is a growth of 4 per cent compared to the 9,377 vehicles that were sold in November 2019. At the same time, compared to the 8,885 vehicles sold in October 2020, Ashok Leyland witnessed a M-o-M growth of over 9 per cent.

Also Read: Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Ashok Leyland And IIT Madras Team Up For New E-Bus Pilot

lnm6ig74

Ashok Leyland witnessed a M-o-M growth of over 9 per cent compared to 8,885 vehicles sold in October 2020

In comparison, Ashok Leyland saw a decent rise in exports last month, at 932 units, which is nearly 17 per cent growth compared to 798 units exported in November 2019. On the other hand, compared to 1,104 units exported in October 2020, the commercial vehicle manufacturer registered a considerable 16 per cent M-O-M decline in November 2020.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Reveals Its Global EV Plans; Renames Optare Group As Switch Mobility

ib7lo63g

Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, on the other hand, saw a massive 32 per cent growth last month

0 Comments

Ashok Leyland's total sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), including trucks and buses, stood at 5114 units in November 2020. That's a 14 per cent decline compared to the 5,966 units sold during the same month in 2019. Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, on the other hand, saw a massive 32 per cent growth last month, at 5,545 units, as against 4,209 units sold in November 2019. This push could be a result of the company's newly launched LCV - Bada Dost.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Auto Sales November 2020: Hyundai India Records 9.4 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales; Exports Down By 34.6%
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
Volkswagen Bets On Porsche Racecar Engineer To Help Overtake Tesla
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
BMW Trademarks Transcontinental Name For R 18-Based Bagger
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: MG Motor India Registers 28.5% Growth
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Auto Sales November 2020: Mahindra Registers 55 Per Cent Growth In Tractor Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Hero MotoCorp Registers A Growth Of 14 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Piaggio Files Trademark For Electric Aprilia Scooter
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Tata Motors Registers 8% Decline Over October; Sells 21,641 Units
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Car Sales November 2020: Honda Cars India Registers 55% Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Honda 2Wheelers India Registers 11 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Yamaha Sales Cross 53,000 Units
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Maxxis Tyres Eyes 5% Market Share In Tamil Nadu By 2021
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: Royal Enfield Domestic Sales Flat
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y
Car Sales November 2020: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales Decline By 2.4% Y-o-Y

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 0 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Auto Sales November 2020: Kia Sonet Becomes Bestselling Subcompact SUV In India; Drives Company's Sales Up By 50 Per Cent
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Nissan Magnite Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Updates, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities