CV Sales October 2020: Ashok Leyland Sees 20 Per Cent Growth Over September; Y-O-Y Sales Was Stagnant

Last month Ashok Leyland's total sales stood at 9,899 units, and compared to 9,862 vehicles sold during the same month last year, the company's Year-on-Year (Y-O-Y) growth remained stagnant at less than 1 per cent.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Compared to the 8,344 units sold in September 2020, Ashok Leyland saw a M-O-M growth of 20% expand View Photos
Compared to the 8,344 units sold in September 2020, Ashok Leyland saw a M-O-M growth of 20%

Highlights

  • Ashok Leyland's total sales for October 2020 stood at 9,899 units
  • The company's domestic sales saw a 2 per cent decline at 8,885 units
  • Ashok Leyland's total exports grew 41 per cent compared to October 2019

Home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has released the monthly sale number for October 2020, during which the company's total sales stood at 9,899 units. Compared to 9,862 vehicles sold during the same month last year, the company's Year-on-Year (Y-O-Y) growth remained stagnant at less than 1 per cent. However, compared to the 8,344 units sold in September 2020, the company saw a Month-on-Month (M-O-M) growth of about 20 per cent in October 2020. At the same time, compared to the 6325 units sold in August 2020, Ashok Leyland saw a growth of nearly 57 per cent.

Having said that, the company's domestic sales for last month still witnessed a 2 per cent decline at 8,885 units, as compared to 9,079 units sold in October 2019. However, compared to 7,847 units sold in September 2020, the company saw a M-O-M growth of 13 per cent, and a 52 per cent growth compared to the 5824 units sold in August 2020.

Ashok Leyland's domestic sales witnessed a 2 per cent decline at 8,885 units, as compared to 9,079 units sold in October 2019

In comparison, Ashok Leyland saw a substantial rise in exports last month, at 1,104 units, a 41 per cent growth compared to 783 units exported in October 2019. On the other hand, compared to 497 units exported in September 2020, the commercial vehicle manufacturer registered a massive 122 per cent M-O-M growth in October 2020. And compared to 501 units exported in August 2020, the company's exports grew 120 per cent last month.

Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, on the other hand, saw 14 per cent growth last month at 5,401 units

Ashok Leyland's total sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV), including trucks and buses, stood at 4,588 units in October 2020. That's an 11 per cent decline compared to 5,131 units sold during the same month in 2019. Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, on the other hand, saw an encouraging 14 per cent growth last month, at 5,401 units, as against 4,731 units sold in October 2019. This push could be a result of the company's newly launched LCV - Bada Dost.

