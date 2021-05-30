  • Home
  • News
  • Daimler Equips 5000 Buses With Active Filters And Protective Driver Doors In Europe

Daimler Equips 5000 Buses With Active Filters And Protective Driver Doors In Europe

Over 5000 buses of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands now have multi-layer, progressively constructed high-performance filters on board.
authorBy Ameya Naik
30-May-21 05:04 PM IST
Daimler Equips 5000 Buses With Active Filters And Protective Driver Doors In Europe banner

In the covid pandemic, Daimler Buses is investing in the highest level of safety thanks to active filters which operate in conjunction with the established air conditioning systems. Over 5000 buses of the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands now have multi-layer, progressively constructed high-performance filters on board. This step has been taken in Europe.

Also Read: Daimler Buses And OmniPlus Open 3D Printing Spare Parts Centre In Germany​

qs5bcio8

The corporation has now retrofitted 5000 buses to protect bus drivers from infectious diseases,

They include an anti-viral functional layer that filters out up to 99 per cent of the aerosols in the interior. A clearly visible sticker in the boarding area identifies vehicles with this equipment in which the air can be completely renewed in one to four minutes.

In order to protect bus drivers from infectious diseases, the corporation has now retrofitted 5000 urban buses, long-distance scheduled buses and touring coaches of both brands with driver-protection doors of its own design. The fully glazed partition walls made of safety glass or polycarbonate are available for new vehicles and as retrofit solutions.

Related Articles
"Cooperating With Authorities Where Possible," Says Mercedes-Benz India In Cyrus Mistry Death
"Cooperating With Authorities Where Possible," Says Mercedes-Benz India In Cyrus Mistry Death
8 hours ago
Mercedes Set To Lead India's Luxury EV Market As Tesla Stays Out
Mercedes Set To Lead India's Luxury EV Market As Tesla Stays Out
8 days ago
Santosh Iyer To Take Over As Managing Director, CEO, Mercedes-Benz India From January 1, 2023
Santosh Iyer To Take Over As Managing Director, CEO, Mercedes-Benz India From January 1, 2023
8 days ago
Mercedes Set To Lead India's Luxury EV Market As Tesla Stays Out
Mercedes Set To Lead India's Luxury EV Market As Tesla Stays Out
12 days ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs