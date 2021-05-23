carandbike logo
search

Daimler Truck AG and CATL Expand Global Partnership For Joint Development Of Batteries

CATL will be the supplier of lithium-ion battery packs for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul battery-electric truck, which is planned to be ready for series production in 2024.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
In 2019, Daimler Truck AG & CATL entered into a global lithium-ion battery cell modules supply agreement expand View Photos
In 2019, Daimler Truck AG & CATL entered into a global lithium-ion battery cell modules supply agreement

Daimler Truck AG and lithium-ion battery manufacturer and developer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) announced the intensification of their existing partnership based on their shared vision of CO2-neutral electrified trucking. CATL will be the supplier of lithium-ion battery packs for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul battery-electric truck, which is planned to be ready for series production in 2024. The supply will go beyond 2030. The batteries will combine high energy density with ultra-long cycle life as well as fast-charging ability to meet the unique requirements of battery-electric long-haul trucks. In addition, the companies intend to jointly design and develop even more advanced next-generation battery cells and packs for truck specific applications, with a focus on high modularity and scalability in order to support different truck applications and flexible compatibility with future e-truck models.

Also Read: Daimler Buses And OmniPlus Open 3D Printing Spare Parts Centre In Germany

cff9v64

The batteries will combine high energy density with ultra-long cycle life as well as fast-charging ability to meet the unique requirements of battery-electric long-haul trucks.

In 2019, Daimler Truck AG and CATL entered into a global lithium-ion battery cell modules supply agreement for electric series trucks including the Mercedes-Benz eActros, the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2. In September 2020, Daimler Truck AG announced the eActros LongHaul, which will have a range of about 500 kilometres for energy-efficient transport on plannable long-haul routes.

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG: “Partnerships are vital for us to deliver on our commitment to the Paris Agreement and our ultimate goal of achieving CO2-neutral transport on the roads, on which we are working at full speed. Expanding and strengthening our strong collaboration with CATL will play a key role as we accelerate our electrification activities and lead the way to zero emissions in the truck industry. We will launch a wide range of customer-oriented, innovative series-produced electric trucks from 2021 onwards.”

Also Read: Daimler, Volvo Plan Hydrogen Fuel Cell Production In Europe In 2025

ij8jurro

The companies intend to jointly design and develop even more advanced next-generation battery cells and packs for truck specific applications.

Daimler Truck AG is pursuing a sustainable corporate strategy and aims to offer only new vehicles that are CO2-neutral in driving operation (“tank-to-wheel”) in Europe, Japan, and North America by 2039. As early as 2022, Daimler Truck AG's vehicle portfolio will include series-produced vehicles with battery-electric drive systems in the main sales regions Europe, the United States, and Japan. By 2027, Daimler Truck AG intends to supplement its portfolio by adding series-produced hydrogen-based fuel-cell vehicles.

0 Comments

With hundreds of vehicles in use with customers, Daimler Truck AG has already gained comprehensive, practice-oriented expertise with electric vehicles, and has recorded a total of well over ten million kilometres driven by battery-electric test and series-produced trucks and buses with customers worldwide.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
This Is The World’s First Electric Flying Race Car
This Is The World’s First Electric Flying Race Car
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Inches Closer To Rs. 100/Litre Mark In Mumbai
Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again; Petrol Inches Closer To Rs. 100/Litre Mark In Mumbai
Mahindra Says It Has No Plans To Launch Current Variant Of The Thar In Australia
Mahindra Says It Has No Plans To Launch Current Variant Of The Thar In Australia
Government Proposes New Mandatory Norms For Tyres To Improve Fuel Efficiency And Better Braking In Wet Conditions
Government Proposes New Mandatory Norms For Tyres To Improve Fuel Efficiency And Better Braking In Wet Conditions
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities